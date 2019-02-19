Diversified Trust Promotes Nine Staff Across its Offices in the Southeast

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Trust, an independent comprehensive wealth management firm with over $6.5 billion in client assets under management, today announced the promotion of nine staff across its offices in the Southeast:

Atlanta Office:

Robinson Mertilus, to vice president;

Memphis Office:

Vince Chamblee, to senior vice president;

Jim Gilliland, to principal;

Hadley Miller, to principal;

Nashville Office:

Adele Anderson, to senior associate;

Adam Dretler, to principal;

Stewart Koch, to vice president;

Sarah Maxwell, to senior associate; and

Karen Morvai, to senior associate.

“We are pleased to recognize the promotion of nine accomplished colleagues who are committed to helping our clients enrich their lives and realize their visions,” said Samuel N. Graham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Trust. “This recognition is the result of their contributions to excellence across our comprehensive wealth management disciplines.”

Atlanta

Robinson Mertilus was promoted from senior associate to vice president. He has more than 10 years of experience helping clients achieve their long-term financial objectives. Mertilus earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance and minor in French at Florida State University. In addition, he completed the financial planning certification program at the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business Executive Education program and holds the CFP® certification awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Memphis

Vince Chamblee was promoted from vice president to senior vice president where he is responsible for management and oversight of client relationships and business development. Chamblee graduated magna cum laude from The University of Mississippi and the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Public Policy Leadership. He is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Tennessee and holds the CFP® certification awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Jim Gilliland was promoted from senior vice president to principal. Gilliland holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Public Administration-Finance from Columbia University in New York City. He received a Certificate in Financial Planning from Christian Brothers University.

Hadley Miller was promoted from senior vice president to principal. She graduated cum laude from Washington & Lee University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. In addition, Miller completed the New York University program in Financial Planning and holds the CFP® certification awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Nashville

Adele Anderson was promoted from associate to senior associate. Anderson earned an Associate Degree from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NYC and a Bachelor of Theatre Arts from Thomas Edison State College.

Adam Dretler was promoted from senior vice president to principal and serves, institutions, individuals and families. He graduated from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Prior to joining Diversified Trust, Dretler worked at Ziff Brothers Investments, a multi-billion-dollar, single-family office based in New York City.

Stewart Koch was promoted from senior associate to vice president, serving individual and institutional clients. Koch received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Furman University. He currently serves as the Furman University Alumni President for the city of Nashville and is actively involved in the Crescendo Club of the Nashville Symphony.

Sarah Maxwell was promoted from associate to senior associate and serves as a Client Administrator and is integral to account administration and client support activities.

Karen Morvai was promoted from associate to senior associate, providing support for client service and maintaining the firm’s document management system. Morvai is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati.

About Diversified Trust

Diversified Trust is employee-owned with more than $6.5 billion of client assets under management. Its clients include individuals, multi-generational families, family offices, foundations, endowments and retirement plans. In addition to Memphis, the Southeast-based company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee. For more information on Diversified Trust, please visit diversifiedtrust.com.

