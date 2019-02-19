19/02/2019 17:55:36

Diversified Trust Promotes Nine Staff Across its Offices in the Southeast

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diversified Trust, an independent comprehensive wealth management firm with over $6.5 billion in client assets under management, today announced the promotion of nine staff across its offices in the Southeast:

Atlanta Office:

  • Robinson Mertilus, to vice president;

Memphis Office:

  • Vince Chamblee, to senior vice president;

  • Jim Gilliland, to principal;

  • Hadley Miller, to principal;

Nashville Office:

  • Adele Anderson, to senior associate;

  • Adam Dretler, to principal;

  • Stewart Koch, to vice president;

  • Sarah Maxwell, to senior associate; and

  • Karen Morvai, to senior associate.

“We are pleased to recognize the promotion of nine accomplished colleagues who are committed to helping our clients enrich their lives and realize their visions,” said Samuel N. Graham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Trust.  “This recognition is the result of their contributions to excellence across our comprehensive wealth management disciplines.”

Atlanta

Robinson Mertilus was promoted from senior associate to vice president.   He has more than 10 years of experience helping clients achieve their long-term financial objectives. Mertilus earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance and minor in French at Florida State University. In addition, he completed the financial planning certification program at the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business Executive Education program and holds the CFP® certification awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. 

Memphis

Vince Chamblee was promoted from vice president to senior vice president where he is responsible for management and oversight of client relationships and business development.  Chamblee graduated magna cum laude from The University of Mississippi and the Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Public Policy Leadership. He is licensed as a Certified Public Accountant in the State of Tennessee and holds the CFP® certification awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Jim Gilliland was promoted from senior vice president to principal. Gilliland holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Public Administration-Finance from Columbia University in New York City.  He received a Certificate in Financial Planning from Christian Brothers University. 

Hadley Miller was promoted from senior vice president to principal.  She graduated cum laude from Washington & Lee University where she received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. In addition, Miller completed the New York University program in Financial Planning and holds the CFP® certification awarded by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Nashville

Adele Anderson was promoted from associate to senior associate. Anderson earned an Associate Degree from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NYC and a Bachelor of Theatre Arts from Thomas Edison State College.

Adam Dretler was promoted from senior vice president to principal and serves, institutions, individuals and families.  He graduated from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Prior to joining Diversified Trust, Dretler worked at Ziff Brothers Investments, a multi-billion-dollar, single-family office based in New York City.

Stewart Koch was promoted from senior associate to vice president, serving individual and institutional clients.  Koch received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Furman University.  He currently serves as the Furman University Alumni President for the city of Nashville and is actively involved in the Crescendo Club of the Nashville Symphony.

Sarah Maxwell was promoted from associate to senior associate and serves as a Client Administrator and is integral to account administration and client support activities. 

Karen Morvai was promoted from associate to senior associate, providing support for client service and maintaining the firm’s document management system.  Morvai is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati.

About Diversified Trust

Diversified Trust is employee-owned with more than $6.5 billion of client assets under management. Its clients include individuals, multi-generational families, family offices, foundations, endowments and retirement plans. In addition to Memphis, the Southeast-based company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee. For more information on Diversified Trust, please visit diversifiedtrust.com.

 

Contact information:

Sarah Brawner

DVL Seigenthaler, a Finn Partners Company

sarah.brawner@finnpartners.com

615-610-0323

DT_Social_540U.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14
14 Feb
PNDORA
Jeg vædder hermed håneretten på, at det værste i Pandora er overstået. Jeg synes, at kunne fornem..
14
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.06, Increases Quarterly Dividend 4.5 Percent, Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per Share
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mattel, Inc. (MAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
3
2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance
4
Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row
5
Nemaska Lithium Terminates FMC (Livent) Supply Agreement

Latest news

18:03
Transaction in Own Shares
18:00
Global Pop Superstars Jason Derulo, Lay Zhang (EXO) and NCT 127 Collaborate to Tell the World ‘Let’s Shut Up & Dance’ With New Single, Video
18:00
Acuity Brands Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global
17:55
Diversified Trust Promotes Nine Staff Across its Offices in the Southeast
17:53
The Evergreen Harvard Group Promotes Katie Dodge to Business Development Manager
17:44
Transaction in Own Shares
17:37
20 Years and 500 Million Pounds of Clothes Later

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 February 2019 18:21:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-19 19:21:14 - 2019-02-19 18:21:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY