Dova Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 5, 2019

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and recent operational highlights. A question-and-answer session will follow Dova's remarks.

To participate on the live call, please dial 866-550-8145 (domestic) or +1-430-775-1344 (international) and provide the conference ID 4964448 five to 10 minutes before the start of the call.

A live audio webcast of the call will also be available via the "Investor Relations" page of the Dova website, www.dova.com. Please log on through Dova's website approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Dova's website for 90 days following the call.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for rare diseases where there is a high unmet need, with an initial focus on addressing thrombocytopenia. Dova’s proprietary pipeline includes one commercial product, DOPTELET®, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with CLD scheduled to undergo a procedure.

