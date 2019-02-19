Dova Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 5, 2019

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOVA) will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results and recent operational highlights. A question-and-answer session will follow Dova's remarks.

To participate on the live call, please dial 866-550-8145 (domestic) or +1-430-775-1344 (international) and provide the conference ID 4964448 five to 10 minutes before the start of the call.

A live audio webcast of the call will also be available via the "Investor Relations" page of the Dova website, www.dova.com . Please log on through Dova's website approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Dova's website for 90 days following the call.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dova is a pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for rare diseases where there is a high unmet need, with an initial focus on addressing thrombocytopenia. Dova’s proprietary pipeline includes one commercial product, DOPTELET®, for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with CLD scheduled to undergo a procedure.

Contacts

Mark W. Hahn

Chief Financial Officer

(919) 338-7936

mhahn@dova.com@dova.com

Westwicke

John Woolford

(443) 213-0506

john.woolford@westwicke.com