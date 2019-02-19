Dtex Systems Tapped by Government of South Australia to Help Achieve Cybersecurity and Privacy Goals

Adelaide, Australia, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dtex Systems, the leader in user behavior intelligence and insider threat detection, today announced that it will join the Honorable Steven Marshall MP, Premier of South Australia, and other regional and global business and cybersecurity leaders in a roundtable discussion aimed at further developing data privacy and cybersecurity capabilities for the region. The event follows a recent tour the Premier made across California, which included a stop at the Dtex Systems Silicon Valley headquarters. As part of the agenda in Australia, the Premier will discuss his nation’s cybersecurity and privacy priorities while learning more about how Dtex and other US-based businesses can help his nation to achieve its goals.

Australia boasts a booming technology market. Last October, Gartner forecast that IT spending in the nation will grow to $93 billion this year; an increase of 3.5 percent over 2018. According to Australia-based news source ARN, Gartner predicts that spending on security in the country will swell to almost $4 billion in 2019; an increase of almost 10 percent.

“Technology innovation is an important driver of economic development. The public and private sectors can’t ignore the fact that with increased technology use comes increased risk,” said Mohan Koo, Dtex Systems co-founder and CTO, and member of the Office of the South Australian Chief Entrepreneur. “We commend Premier Marshall and his government. By taking steps to include cybersecurity and privacy in at the ground floor, the country will be better prepared remain protected in a world where threats are increasing.”

About Dtex Systems

Dtex turns employees, executives, contractors and partners into trusted insiders. The award-winning Dtex Advanced User Behavior Intelligence Platform reduces insider threat risk by providing intelligence about behaviors and activities across massive numbers of distributed users. Dtex combines the largest library of known malicious and negligent behaviors, machine learning and advanced analytics. This gives the platform the power to detect insider threats in near real time, reduce false positives, and free security and risk professionals from having to spend time analyzing overwhelming volumes of data and logs. Dtex is scalable and deploys quickly. It only collects light-weight data needed to identify risky behaviors, which never slows network, endpoint or user performance. Patented anonymization capabilities protect privacy and ensure compliance. Investors include Wing Venture Capital and Norwest Venture partners. Customers include the world’s leading banks, manufacturers, healthcare organizations, government agencies, and law firms. The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Williams Formula 1 Racing, and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer are among customers using Dtex to reduce insider threat risk. https://www.dtexsystems.com/

