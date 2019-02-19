19/02/2019 14:00:00

Epic Wines & Spirits Selects Blue Ridge to Optimize Global Inventory

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Ridge Global announced today that wine and spirits distributor Epic Wines & Spirits has selected supply chain planning solutions from Blue Ridge to optimize its wines, beers, and spirits products, imported from all over the world.

Founded in Santa Cruz, Cal. in 1995, Epic Wines & Spirits imports thousands of products via inbound trucks and ocean containers that are distributed throughout the United States.

Blue Ridge’s cloud-based, distribution-focused forecasting and inventory planning system balances customer needs with business realities like tracking and forecasting vintages, improving forecast accuracy, managing long lead times, seasonality, deal management and all the other variables that put pressure on today’s wine and spirits distributors. Epic joins wine and spirits distributors including Athens Distributing Company, Badger Liquor, Frederick Wildman and Sons, Regal Wines, Georgia Crown Distributing Co., Opici Wines, Major Brands, Martignetti, Vectura and more that currently leverage Blue Ridge to improve their operations.

“Blue Ridge’s comprehensive purchase planning platform provides consistency in procurement procedures and streamlines inventory planning. These efficiencies are critical to support Epic’s continued growth and commitment to customer service,” said Justin Sternberg, President of Epic Wines and Spirits. “Their software’s intuitive nature and continuously evolving algorithms are best in class.”

“Epic Wines & Spirits is known for selecting every wine and spirits product based on its quality, innovation and respect for tradition—we believe they take the same qualities into account when selecting their solution providers,” said Jim Byrnes, Chief Executive Officer, Blue Ridge. “Blue Ridge technology is designed to uphold those standards while supporting Epic’s reputation for great service to its customers and distribution partners.”

The Blue Ridge supply chain platform helps customers reduce costs, improve service levels, and assure product availability to customers without creating a costly inventory surplus. For more information on Blue Ridge’s supply chain expertise in the wine and spirits industry, please visit our resource page.

In December 2018, Frost & Sullivan named Blue Ridge the best cloud-native supply chain planning solution for distributors.

About Epic Wines & Spirits

Epic Wines & Spirits, founded in 1995, is guided by a simple prevailing goal: Recognize products that will be cutting-edge tomorrow while paying attention to the needs of our customers and their clients today. The brands of Epic Wines & Spirits are unique, and important to both knowledgeable and emerging wine, beer and spirits consumers. Each product featured in the Epic portfolio has been specifically selected for its quality, innovation and respect for tradition. For more information, please visit www.epic-winesandspirits.com.

About Blue Ridge

Blue Ridge supply chain solutions are the most accurate way for retailers and distributors to spot changes in customer demand before they happen. Traditional forecasting and planning solutions weren’t designed to keep up with today’s increasingly unpredictable consumer behavior. In a world where the only constant is change, Blue Ridge provides more certainty, more speed, and more assurance – so companies can see the why behind the buy and respond faster to the unexpected. That’s why major retailers and distributors rely on Blue Ridge for a more foreseeable future. For more information, go to www.blueridgeglobal.com.

Media Contact:

Will Haraway

Backbeat Marketing

william@backbeatmarketing.com

404.593.8320

BRIG-logo-New-Tagline_533.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14
17 Feb
BAVA
Kære vebrand   Jeg har fået en hjerneblødning. Beklager, jeg har dummet mig i den grad. Jeg bedre ad..
14
14 Feb
PNDORA
Jeg vædder hermed håneretten på, at det værste i Pandora er overstået. Jeg synes, at kunne fornem..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.06, Increases Quarterly Dividend 4.5 Percent, Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per Share
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mattel, Inc. (MAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row
4
Nemaska Lithium Terminates FMC (Livent) Supply Agreement
5
2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance

Latest news

14:23
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Appointment of Mr. Alexander Kalafatides to the Board of Directors
14:20
QMC Mobilizes Diamond Drill to Irgon Lithium Mine Project
14:15
Ascent Capital Group Announces Cash Tender Offer for Any and All Outstanding 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2020
14:15
Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement with Certain Funds Managed by Highbridge Capital Management
14:13
Galaxy Next Generation Announces Commitment of $600k from the School District of Brooks County, Ga for More than 150 G2 Slim Touch Panels
14:11
Net Asset Value(s)
14:10
New ClearOne Solutions Garner Major Industry Awards at ISE 2019
14:10
SHARC Energy Launches PIRANHA™ in United Kingdom and European Union

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 February 2019 14:39:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-19 15:39:07 - 2019-02-19 14:39:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY