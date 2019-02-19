19/02/2019 15:47:34

Epsilon Energy to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq Global Market

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (TSX: EPS; OTCQB: EPSEF) (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) announced that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market (“NASDAQ”). The common shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “EPSN” today, February 19, 2019. Upon commencement of trading on the NASDAQ, the Company’s common shares will cease trading on the OTCQB market.

“This marks an important milestone for Epsilon and its shareholders,” said Michael Raleigh, Epsilon’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have begun trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, which has been our goal for several months. We look forward to the visibility that comes with trading on this premier exchange.

About Epsilon Energy, Ltd.

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American on-shore focused independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, gathering and production of oil and gas reserves.  Our primary areas of operation are the Marcellus basin in northeast Pennsylvania and the Anadarko basin in Oklahoma.  Our assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs. For more information, please visit www.epsilonenergyltd.com, where we routinely post announcements, updates, events, investor information, presentations and recent news releases.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements which contain our current expectations about future results. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations made by the Company, which reflect management’s experience, estimates and perception of historical trends, current conditions and anticipated future developments. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to: volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas; liabilities inherent in oil and natural gas operations; uncertainties associated with estimating oil and natural gas reserves; geological, technical, drilling and processing problems; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Epsilon; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labor or loss of key individuals. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements found in the Company’s filings on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Registration Statement on Form 10, as filed on December 21, 2018 and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or current reports on Form 8-K. Although Epsilon has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements

Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Investor Relations Manager

IR@EpsilonEnergyLtd.com

281-670-0002

Epsilon Logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14
14 Feb
PNDORA
Jeg vædder hermed håneretten på, at det værste i Pandora er overstået. Jeg synes, at kunne fornem..
14
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.06, Increases Quarterly Dividend 4.5 Percent, Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per Share
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mattel, Inc. (MAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row
4
Nemaska Lithium Terminates FMC (Livent) Supply Agreement
5
2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance

Latest news

16:11
Net Asset Value(s)
16:08
JobDiva Acclaimed as Top Five HR Product by GetApp, a Gartner Product
16:08
Robert Sarver to Retire from Meritage Homes Board of Directors
16:08
Command Alkon is All Set for the Annual UK Concrete Show
16:06
Molson Coors Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company – TAP
16:04
Issue of Equity
16:00
Monster Beverage to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 27, 2019
16:00
Breker Verification Systems adds Unique Deployment Flows to Trek5 Test Suite Synthesis for UVM Block, Software-Driven SoC, Post-Silicon Verification
15:56
ELBIT IMAGING ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF COLLABORATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN GAMIDA CELL AND EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 February 2019 16:30:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-02-19 17:30:34 - 2019-02-19 16:30:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY