Everi Holdings to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 12 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2018 fourth quarter and full year results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (800) 289-0438 or for international callers by dialing (323) 794-2523. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the PIN number is 7779057. The replay will be available until March 19, 2019. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.everi.com (select “Investors” followed by “Events & Presentations”).

Everi is a leading supplier of technology solutions for the casino gaming industry. The Company Powers the Casino Floor® by providing casino operators with a diverse portfolio of products including innovative gaming machines and casino operational and management systems that include comprehensive, end-to-end financial technology solutions, critical intelligence offerings, and gaming operations efficiency technology. Everi also provides proven, tier one land-based game content to online social and real-money markets via its Remote Game Server and operates social play for fun casinos. Everi’s mission is to be a transformative force for casino operations by facilitating memorable player experiences, delivering reliable protection and security, and striving for customer satisfaction and operational excellence. For more information, visit www.everi.com.

Richard Land, James Leahy

JCIR

212-835-8500 or evri@jcir.com