19/02/2019 17:27:03

February 25th Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. – IMMU

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the important February 25, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the shareholder class action lawsuit against Immunomedics, Inc. (“Immunomedics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMMU). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of those who purchased the securities of Immunomedics between February 8, 2018 and January 18, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you purchased Immunomedics securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Immunomedics Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, and unbeknownst to investors, Immunomedics misled investors by stating in its SEC filings beginning on August 23, 2018, that, “the FDA generally will issue a notice on Form 483 if it finds issues with respect to its inspections” without disclosing to investors the fact that between August 6, 2018 and August 14, 2018, the FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility. These violations included manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results.

On December 17, 2018, FDAnews.com published an article titled “FDA Hits Immunomedics for Data Integrity Breach.” According to this article, “[t]he FDA cited Immunomedics for a host of violations – including its handling of a data integrity breach – observed at its Morris Plains, New Jersey, drug substance manufacturing facility between August 6 and 14.” The article states that this breach included “manipulated bioburden samples, misrepresentation of an integrity test procedure in the batch record, and backdating of batch records, such as dates of analytical results.”

On this news, Immunomedics’s stock fell $0.87 per share or approximately 4.6% to close at $17.86 per share on December 17, 2018, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 25, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Immunomedics securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/immunomedics-inc-immu-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-103/ or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Daniel Sadeh

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

dsadeh@bernlieb.com

BL-new-logo.jpg

Related content
16:33 - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
15:33 - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, PRGO, ALKS and VALE: Levi..
18 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, ATVI and TAP: Levi ..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:27 IMMU
February 25th Immunomedics (NASDAQ: IMMU) Deadline: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Important Upcoming Deadline in the Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. – IMMU
16:33 IMMU
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, GS, IMMU and MAXR
15:33 VALE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, PRGO, ALKS and VALE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18 Feb ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, ATVI and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18 Feb IMMU
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of DNKEY, GS, IMMU and MAXR
18 Feb IMMU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, IMMU, MKL and MHLD: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17 Feb MU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, MU and TYME: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17 Feb NVDA
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NVIDIA, DXC Technology, Immunomedics, and Natural Health and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
17 Feb IMMU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YOGA, IMMU, ALKS and ASTE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
16 Feb IMMU
IMMUNOMEDICS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Immunomedics, Inc. - IMMU

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.06, Increases Quarterly Dividend 4.5 Percent, Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per Share
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mattel, Inc. (MAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
3
2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance
4
Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row
5
Nemaska Lithium Terminates FMC (Livent) Supply Agreement

Related stock quotes

Immunomedics Inc 14.36 0.9% Stock price increasing

Latest news

18:03
Transaction in Own Shares
18:00
Acuity Brands Named a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global
18:00
Global Pop Superstars Jason Derulo, Lay Zhang (EXO) and NCT 127 Collaborate to Tell the World ‘Let’s Shut Up & Dance’ With New Single, Video
17:55
Diversified Trust Promotes Nine Staff Across its Offices in the Southeast
17:44
Transaction in Own Shares
17:37
20 Years and 500 Million Pounds of Clothes Later
17:35
Premium Title Publishes White Paper on Blockchain Disrupting the Title and Settlement Industry
17:29
Vodafone Internet of Things (IoT) Barometer reports move toward mainstream as confidence in IoT technology increases

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 February 2019 18:21:03
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-02-19 19:21:03 - 2019-02-19 18:21:03 - 1000 - Website: OKAY