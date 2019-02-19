Galaxy Next Generation Announces Commitment of $600k from the School District of Brooks County, Ga for More than 150 G2 Slim Touch Panels

OCCOA, Ga., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy"), a U.S. distributor of interactive learning technology hardware and software that create fully collaborative instructional environments, following up from its February 12 Press Release regarding 3 Additional Resellers, announces today an Approximate Order of $600k from the School District of Brooks County, Ga. for more 150 G2 Slim touch panels with an estimated July, 2019 purchase.

Said Rick Lewis, Director of Technology at Brooks County Schools, “As Brooks County Schools is passionate about engaging our students in creative learning activities, and with the SLIM series of interactive panels offered by Galaxy Next Generation, which we find to be both intuitive and affordable, we are certain that our commitment will allow us to embed advanced whiteboard technology throughout all of our classrooms.”

Said Gary Lecroy, CEO of Galaxy, "We thank Mr. Lewis for his confidence in our product knowing he had numerous choices available to him.”

Magen McGahee, COO/EVP of Galaxy added, “Since January 29 we have presented our EdTech in the single largest conference of its kind, reduced $5m in consolidated debt from our balance sheet, as mentioned in the opening paragraph engaged 3 new resellers, and released just this past Friday our Q2, 19 numbers which showed an Increase in Revenue of nearly 85.0% Quarter over Quarter.”

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation is a U.S. distributor of interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

