GIGA Data Centers CEO Addresses Power Density At Data Center Investment Conference & Expo (DICE) Southeast

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIGA Data Centers, LLC (GIGA), a new breed of data center provider creating affordable, hyper-scale performing facilities with unprecedented energy efficiency, announced today that company CEO, Jake Ring, has been selected by DICE Southeast organizers as a data center expert panelist. Mr. Ring will join additional data center executives on a panel titled, “The Modernization of Infrastructure, Operations & the Data Center Life-Cycle,” on February 26th from 1:30 pm to 2:05 pm at the American Cancer Society Center in Atlanta, GA, to discuss and debate data center density and cooling capacity.

In the first half of 2018 Atlanta, GA absorbed data center power of 4.9 MW out of the total 215 MW of global capacity, and the city's absorption rate was 40% of the total market absorbed in all of 2017. Having recently announced GIGA’s Mooresville, NC data center construction, that will supply 60MW of capacity at 4.1₵ per kWhr and—a Power Use Efficiency (PUE) rating of < 1.15="" guaranteed—mr.="" ring="" was="" selected="" for="" his="" extensive="" facility="" power="" innovation="" knowledge="" to="" address="" dice="" southeast="" attendees="" on="" power="" and="">

“Atlanta is gaining momentum as colo’s and data center operators take advantage of the region’s inexpensive land and robust power infrastructure,” Ring said. “Typical facilities in the region are offering 7kW per rack, where GIGA Data Centers is capable of offering up to 50kW per rack. Using our new generation of WindChill™ modular enclosures, we are able to offer better price points for all workloads—including high-performance computing. I am thankful to have been selected to address DICE Southeast attendees and look forward to discussing how new power innovations will benefit Atlanta’s data center and colo market.”

About GIGA Data Centers

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, GIGA Data Centers (GIGA) takes a modern approach to building & operating data centers with innovative, modular technology that is proven to be more efficient than the decades-old tradition of facilities with raised floors as well as over-provisioned cooling and power systems. GIGA is motivated by the belief that all companies seeking data center colocation should have access to greater efficiency and flexibility at a reasonable price. The result is a guaranteed PUE of 1.15, up to 50kW per rack-cabinet, and an immensely scalable design delivered at very competitive rates.

