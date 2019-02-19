19/02/2019 12:02:00

IMPERIAL CAPITAL LAUNCHES GO CAR WASH

PHOENIX, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Capital Group Ltd. is pleased to announce the launch of GO Car Wash, the nation’s newest express car wash platform, with a focus on secondary cities across North America.

 

“We see a tremendous opportunity to deploy our back, buy and build investment strategy within the car wash industry and are excited to build a multi-regional platform of high-quality car washes,” said Christopher Harris, Partner at Imperial Capital. “To launch the platform, we are pleased to be teaming up with Darren Skarecky (CEO) and JT Thomson (COO), two strong industry veterans bringing a wealth of insight and perspective to fortify our foundation for growth.”

 

GO Car Wash, headquartered in Phoenix, plans to invest heavily in building out its corporate infrastructure to support its future growth. The company expects to deploy a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on acquisitions, partnerships and new site build outs. It will have a specific emphasis on empowering local owner-operators to develop and grow regional clusters in attractive geographies.

 

“We are passionate about the car wash business,” said Mr. Skarecky, who was part of the executive team at one of the nation’s largest car wash consolidators, “and we plan to execute on an aggressive growth plan beginning this quarter. With experienced industry operators such as JT Thomson, we have the core team in place to achieve this growth and offer a differentiated platform to the car wash industry.”

 

“In aggressively reviewing acquisitions, partnerships and new site build outs,” said Mr. Thomson, “we plan to methodically expand the business through a significant number of acquisitions while maintaining an operational and technological focus.”

 

“Our flexible acquisition model that benefits potential sellers and partners was designed to ensure that we reach the optimal structure for every deal,” said Mr. Skarecky. “By understanding what owner-operators are looking for and by combining Imperial Capital’s strong, multi-site experience with our deep industry experience, GO Car Wash is well positioned for future success in the car wash industry.”

 

Go Car Wash is Imperial Capital’s first investment for Imperial Capital Acquisition Fund VII.

 

For further information on GO Car Wash, visit www.gocarwash.com.

For further information on Imperial Capital, visit www.imperialcap.com.

 

About Imperial Capital

 

Toronto-based, Imperial Capital is a leading lower middle market private equity firm focused on North American opportunities to build or acquire growth-oriented platform investments in targeted industry niches within healthcare, business and consumer services industries. Drawing from its seventh fund, Imperial Capital combines its deep industry focus, active portfolio management, and strong partnerships with experienced industry executives to offer a differentiated approach to investing.

 

Contact Information

 

GO Car Wash

Name:              Darren Skarecky, President and CEO

Email:               darren.skarecky@gocarwash.com

Phone:             480-744-0154

 

Imperial Capital

Name:              Christopher Harris, Partner

Email:               charris@imperialcap.com

Phone:             416-362-3658

Attachment

Darren Skarecky

GO Car Wash

4807440154

darren.skarecky@GOcarwash.com

