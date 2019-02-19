19/02/2019 21:28:23

MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court for the District of New Jersey  on behalf of investors that purchased Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) (“Maiden” or the “Company”) securities between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased  shares  of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. are  urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd., you may,no later than April 12, 2019, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. 

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

  • Maiden lacked adequate underwriting processes and risk management controls necessary to accurately price its reinsurance policies, set appropriate loss reserves and avoid excessive losses;

     

  • Maiden failed to take steps necessary to properly assess and cross check the insurance portfolio of AmTrust, its largest client and a related entity, to ensure that its reinsurance of AmTrust’s portfolio was properly priced and did not expose Maiden to the risk of excessive losses;

     

  • Maiden failed to conduct appropriate independent reviews, actuarial analyses and audits of the policies underlying its AmTrust Reinsurance segment, which would have revealed that the risk of loss from these policies was significantly understated;

     

  • as a result of the foregoing, Maiden was subject to materially heightened risk of financial loss, reserve charges and diminished prospects; and

     

  • as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 9, 2018, Maiden revealed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, including a significant $308.8 million loss and a $210.4 million adverse prior year loss development in its AmTrust segment. Maiden also stated that the sale of its business assets resulted in an impairment loss of $74.2 million.

On this news, shares of Maiden fell nearly 32% to close at $2.40 per share on November 12, 2018.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

 has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Kevin Cooper, Esq.

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

