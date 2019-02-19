MAIDEN HOLDINGS, LTD. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Maiden Holdings, Ltd.

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors that purchased Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) (“Maiden” or the “Company”) securities between March 4, 2014 and November 9, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The filed complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Maiden lacked adequate underwriting processes and risk management controls necessary to accurately price its reinsurance policies, set appropriate loss reserves and avoid excessive losses;

Maiden failed to take steps necessary to properly assess and cross check the insurance portfolio of AmTrust, its largest client and a related entity, to ensure that its reinsurance of AmTrust’s portfolio was properly priced and did not expose Maiden to the risk of excessive losses;

Maiden failed to conduct appropriate independent reviews, actuarial analyses and audits of the policies underlying its AmTrust Reinsurance segment, which would have revealed that the risk of loss from these policies was significantly understated;

as a result of the foregoing, Maiden was subject to materially heightened risk of financial loss, reserve charges and diminished prospects; and

as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On November 9, 2018, Maiden revealed its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, including a significant $308.8 million loss and a $210.4 million adverse prior year loss development in its AmTrust segment. Maiden also stated that the sale of its business assets resulted in an impairment loss of $74.2 million.

On this news, shares of Maiden fell nearly 32% to close at $2.40 per share on November 12, 2018.

