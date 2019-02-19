19/02/2019 16:06:53

Molson Coors Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company – TAP

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Molson Coors Brewing Company (“Molson Coors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAP) between February 14, 2017 and February 12, 2019, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover Molson Coors shareholders’ investment losses.

If you purchased Molson Coors securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP) Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors’ investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Molson Coors’ business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On February 12, 2019, before the market opened, Molson Coors announced that its “previously issued consolidated financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 should be restated and no longer be relied upon.” That same day, the Company filed restated consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017 in the Company’s annual report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018

On this news, shares of Molson Coors fell $6.17 per share or approximately 9.5% to close at $59.19 per share on February 12, 2019, damaging investors.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 16, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Molson Coors securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/molson-coors-brewing-company-tap-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-110/ or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2019 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Daniel Sadeh

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

dsadeh@bernlieb.com

BL-new-logo.jpg

Related content
18 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, ATVI and TAP: Levi ..
18 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, TYME, UXIN and TAP: Levi ..
17 Feb - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:06 TAP
Molson Coors Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company – TAP
18 Feb ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, ATVI and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18 Feb TAP
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, TYME, UXIN and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
17 Feb TAP
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YRCW, TYME, UXIN and TAP
16 Feb TAP
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) and Encourages TAP Investors to Contact the Firm
15 Feb MU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ARLO, XRAY, MU and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
15 Feb TAP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 16, 2019
15 Feb TAP
INVESTOR ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Molson Coors Brewing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – TAP
15 Feb TAP
Securities Class Action Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Co. by Block & Leviton LLP; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm
14 Feb TAP
ONGOING INVESTIGATION: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Molson Coors Brewing Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.06, Increases Quarterly Dividend 4.5 Percent, Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per Share
2
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mattel, Inc. (MAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
3
Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row
4
Nemaska Lithium Terminates FMC (Livent) Supply Agreement
5
2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance

Related stock quotes

Molson Coors Brewing Com.. 60.34 -0.9% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

16:11
Net Asset Value(s)
16:08
JobDiva Acclaimed as Top Five HR Product by GetApp, a Gartner Product
16:08
Robert Sarver to Retire from Meritage Homes Board of Directors
16:08
Command Alkon is All Set for the Annual UK Concrete Show
16:06
Molson Coors Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company – TAP
16:04
Issue of Equity
16:00
Monster Beverage to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 27, 2019
16:00
Breker Verification Systems adds Unique Deployment Flows to Trek5 Test Suite Synthesis for UVM Block, Software-Driven SoC, Post-Silicon Verification
15:56
ELBIT IMAGING ANNOUNCES THE SIGNING OF COLLABORATION AGREEMENT BETWEEN GAMIDA CELL AND EDITAS MEDICINE, INC.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 February 2019 16:30:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-19 17:30:09 - 2019-02-19 16:30:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY