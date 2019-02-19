19/02/2019 07:00:00

Motif Bio Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motif Bio plc (AIM/NASDAQ: MTFB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in developing novel antibiotics, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 8:30 AM ET/1:30 PM GMT/2:30 PM CET.  The call will be held to discuss recent events that Motif has announced and the Company’s plans.

No new material information will be disclosed during the call.

The dial-in details are as follows:

United Kingdom:+44 (0)20 3107 0289
  
Germany:+49 (0) 69 2222 4703
  
United States:+1 703-736-7410 or
 +1  866-219-5264

Please dial in ten minutes in advance of the call and refer to Conference ID 6261269.

The call will also be webcast.  Please visit the Investors, Events and Presentations section of Motif Bio’s website at https://ir.motifbio.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254416&p=irol-calendar for a link to the webcast.

For further information please contact:

Motif Bio plc

﻿ir@motifbio.com
﻿Graham Lumsden (Chief Executive Officer) 
  

Peel Hunt LLP (NOMAD & BROKER)

+ 44 (0)20 7418 8900
Dr Christopher Golden 
Oliver Jackson 
  

Walbrook PR Ltd. (UK FINANCIAL PR & IR)

+44 (0)20 7933 8780
Paul McManus/Helen Cresswell/Lianne Cawthorne

motifbio@walbrookpr.com

  

MC Services AG (EUROPEAN IR)

+49 (0) 89 210 2280
Raimund Gabriel

raimund.gabriel@mc-services.eu

  

Russo Partners (U.S. PR)

+1 (858) 717-2310 or +1 (212) 845 4272
David Schull

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

Travis Kruse, Ph.D.

travis.kruse@russopartnersllc.com

Note to Editors:

About Motif Bio

Motif Bio plc (AIM/NASDAQ: MTFB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel antibiotics designed to be effective against serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant Gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA. The Company’s lead product candidate is iclaprim. Motif Bio is seeking approval of iclaprim from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). More than 3.6 million patients with ABSSSI are hospitalised annually in the U.S. It is estimated that up to 26% of hospitalized ABSSSI patients have renal impairment.

The Company also has plans to develop iclaprim for hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), including ventilator associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), as there is a high unmet need for new therapies in this indication.  A Phase 2 trial in patients with HABP has been successfully completed and a Phase 3 trial is being planned. Additionally, iclaprim has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus lung infections in patients with cystic fibrosis and is in preclinical development for this indication.

Iclaprim has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the FDA together with Fast Track status for the ABSSSI indication. If approved for the ABSSSI indication as a New Chemical Entity, iclaprim will be eligible for 10 years of market exclusivity in the U.S. from the date of first approval, under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now Act (the GAIN Act). In Europe, 10 years of market exclusivity is anticipated.  Motif is also building a patent estate to provide additional protection for iclaprim and has two U.S. method of use patents issued that will expire in 2037.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “continue,” “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Motif Bio’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Motif Bio believes that these factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the timing, progress and the results of clinical trials for Motif Bio’s product candidates, (ii) the timing, scope or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals for Motif Bio’s product candidates, (iii) Motif Bio’s ability to successfully commercialise its product candidates, (iv) Motif Bio’s ability to effectively market any product candidates that receive regulatory approval, (v) Motif Bio’s commercialisation, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy, (vi) Motif Bio’s expectation regarding the safety and efficacy of its product candidates, (vii) the potential clinical utility and benefits of Motif Bio’s product candidates, (viii) Motif Bio’s ability to advance its product candidates through various stages of development, especially through pivotal safety and efficacy trials, (ix) Motif Bio’s estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for its product candidates, (x) Motif Bio’s ability to raise additional capital to sustain its operations and pursue its strategy and (xi) the factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Motif Bio’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 10, 2018, which is available on the SEC’s web site, www.sec.gov. Motif Bio undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

