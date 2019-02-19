Nashville Business Leader Acquires Integrative Life Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan Chapman, who grew and sold a nationwide service company, Premier Parking, before age 35, does not consider buying and leading Nashville’s Integrative Life Center (ILC) a business opportunity. For Chapman, the healing center’s new CEO, it’s a calling.

Chapman has become ILC’s majority owner and CEO, joining founders Lee McCormick and Holly Cook. He brings an infusion of capital and business savvy to the eight-year-old organization, which provides both residentially-based and outpatient treatment services. He also brings a personal appreciation of ILC as a beacon for those facing addiction, trauma, eating disorders and other mental health challenges.

“While my career has focused on business, the world of addiction and recovery has been a big part of my journey,” explains Chapman, 35, who spent 28 days in a treatment center at age 18. “I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to dedicate this next chapter of my life to an industry and experience that helped shape me at an early age. I am a believer in the healing power of holistic, spiritual, integrative treatment and look forward to sharing this impactful approach with others.”

While ILC plans to maintain its legacy programs, Chapman and his team will also introduce new pathways. New services will include a specific treatment track for those suffering from both a chemical dependency and eating disorder. ILC will provide a healing space and programming needed to simultaneously address and treat cooccurring substance use and eating disorders.

“We have always done amazing work with those simultaneously suffering from chemical dependency and an eating disorder,” says Amanda Elkin, ILC’s clinical director. “With the recent addition of new members of our treatment team, and expansion of our programming and staff training, and more to come, we have the opportunity to build a world-class program.”

ILC’s personalized, trauma-informed treatment approach addresses mind, body and spirit. Depending on their needs, clients receive treatment using evidenced-based treatments such as cognitive and dialectical behavior therapies, motivational interviewing, somatic psychotherapy, EMDR and brainspotting. ILC encourages 12-step programs and integrates the holistic and integrative healing of mindfulness, yoga, acupuncture, equine therapy and breath work. The treatment team includes masters-level therapists, counselors, clinicians and physical and spiritual trainers.

“We know there is not just one way to live a life of recovery and wellness. And our comprehensive programs and experienced staff reflect that diversity,” says Chapman. ILC offers both residentially-based and outpatient options at its facilities on Music Row and at Morning Star, a 25-acre property west of Downtown Nashville.

