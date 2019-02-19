19/02/2019 22:34:50

Nashville Business Leader Acquires Integrative Life Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan Chapman, who grew and sold a nationwide service company, Premier Parking, before age 35, does not consider buying and leading Nashville’s Integrative Life Center (ILC) a business opportunity. For Chapman, the healing center’s new CEO, it’s a calling.

Chapman has become ILC’s majority owner and CEO, joining founders Lee McCormick and Holly Cook. He brings an infusion of capital and business savvy to the eight-year-old organization, which provides both residentially-based and outpatient treatment services. He also brings a personal appreciation of ILC as a beacon for those facing addiction, trauma, eating disorders and other mental health challenges.

“While my career has focused on business, the world of addiction and recovery has been a big part of my journey,” explains Chapman, 35, who spent 28 days in a treatment center at age 18. “I am incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to dedicate this next chapter of my life to an industry and experience that helped shape me at an early age. I am a believer in the healing power of holistic, spiritual, integrative treatment and look forward to sharing this impactful approach with others.”

While ILC plans to maintain its legacy programs, Chapman and his team will also introduce new pathways. New services will include a specific treatment track for those suffering from both a chemical dependency and eating disorder. ILC will provide a healing space and programming needed to simultaneously address and treat cooccurring substance use and eating disorders.

“We have always done amazing work with those simultaneously suffering from chemical dependency and an eating disorder,” says Amanda Elkin, ILC’s clinical director. “With the recent addition of new members of our treatment team, and expansion of our programming and staff training, and more to come, we have the opportunity to build a world-class program.”

ILC’s personalized, trauma-informed treatment approach addresses mind, body and spirit. Depending on their needs, clients receive treatment using evidenced-based treatments such as cognitive and dialectical behavior therapies, motivational interviewing, somatic psychotherapy, EMDR and brainspotting. ILC encourages 12-step programs and integrates the holistic and integrative healing of mindfulness, yoga, acupuncture, equine therapy and breath work. The treatment team includes masters-level therapists, counselors, clinicians and physical and spiritual trainers.

“We know there is not just one way to live a life of recovery and wellness. And our comprehensive programs and experienced staff reflect that diversity,” says Chapman. ILC offers both residentially-based and outpatient options at its facilities on Music Row and at Morning Star, a 25-acre property west of Downtown Nashville.

To learn more, visit www.integrativelifecenter.com or call (615) 891-2226.

Media Contact:

Will Roberts

will.roberts@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8045816-c121-4f98-b2b5-84054590d130

ILC_Primary_With_Tagline_Logo_RGB_Web.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14
14 Feb
PNDORA
Jeg vædder hermed håneretten på, at det værste i Pandora er overstået. Jeg synes, at kunne fornem..
14
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance
2
CryptoBlockCon Announces Full Slate of 2019 Events Designed to Connect Blockchain Experts
3
Nemaska Lithium Terminates FMC (Livent) Supply Agreement
4
Hemp, Inc. Celebrates Emerging Hemp Program in Puerto Rico as CEO Scouts Land for Hemp Growing Eco-Village and Other Hemp Growing Partners
5
Executive Researchers from Leading Search Firms to Convene in London for AESC’s Executive Research 4.0 Forum

Latest news

23:21
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for AxoGen, Inc. Investors
23:17
Chembio Diagnostics to Participate in the BTIG Medical Technology, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference
23:01
The Science of Meetings: Klaxoon Teamwork Tour comes to DC, showcasing innovative collaboration platform that redefines the future of work; Best-selling author keynotes event at CTA Innovation House
23:00
TrustCo Bank Declares Dividend
23:00
Delek Logistics Partners, LP Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
22:45
Vical to Discontinue Clinical Development of VL-2397 as it Considers Near Term Strategic Alternatives
22:36
REVA Announces Voluntary Suspension of Trading

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 February 2019 23:37:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-02-20 00:37:10 - 2019-02-19 23:37:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY