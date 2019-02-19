19/02/2019 08:34:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Global Buyback Achievers UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 18

Funds      Date       Ticker  ISIN code    Shares in  Currency Net Asset     NAV/per
                      Symbol               Issue               Value         share
                                                                             Base
Invesco    18.02.2019 BUYB    IE00BLSNMW37 2,850,001  USD      94,618,327    33.19940
Global
Buyback
Achievers
UCITS ETF

