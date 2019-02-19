19/02/2019 09:49:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 19

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")

LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 19 February 2019

Net Asset Values

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 18 February 2019, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 4,004p

Including income: 4,048p                                                

Enquiries:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

Related content
18 Feb - 
Issue of Equity
18 Feb - 
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Feb - 
Issue of Equity
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:49 E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Feb E:CGT
Issue of Equity
18 Feb E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Feb E:CGT
Issue of Equity
15 Feb E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
14 Feb E:CGT
Issue of Equity
14 Feb E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
13 Feb E:CGT
Issue of Equity
13 Feb E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
12 Feb E:CGT
Issue of Equity

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
HanGenix™ Solutions, Inc. Secures Series-A Investment Funding from Global Health Impact Fund (GHIF)
2
Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.06, Increases Quarterly Dividend 4.5 Percent, Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per Share
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mattel, Inc. (MAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row
5
Nemaska Lithium Terminates FMC (Livent) Supply Agreement

Related stock quotes

Capital Gearing Trust PL.. 4,130.00 -0.2% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

10:00
TowerJazz Reports Full Year 2018 Results: Revenue of $1.3 Billion, Cash from Operations of $313 Million, Resulting in Net Profit of $136 million and EPS of $1.35
10:00
ACC Opens New Europe Headquarters in Brussels
09:51
Net Asset Value(s)
09:49
Net Asset Value(s)
09:26
Net Asset Value(s)
09:23
Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) - Telephone Conference for Shareholders/ Investors, Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 08:00 am US Eastern Time
09:22
Net Asset Value(s)
09:03
Vinotemp to Launch Technical Veneer Wrap for its Private Reserve Series Wine Coolers at 2019 National Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS)
08:34
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 February 2019 10:21:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-19 11:21:27 - 2019-02-19 10:21:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY