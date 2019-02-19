19/02/2019 19:17:23

Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph Returns to HPU to Mentor Students

High Point, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIGH POINT, N.C., Feb. 19, 2019 – High Point University students got another chance to network and learn from Netflix Co-Founder and HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence Marc Randolph on Feb. 18.

During an interactive Q&A session moderated by Dr. Angela Bauer, chair of the Department of Biology, Randolph discussed how having a growth mindset is essential to success and how to be a risk-taker.

“Let’s say you’re mentoring a young entrepreneur now, and they have a little resistance going into the risk-taking exploration of their personal growth,” said Bauer. “How do you advise them to engage in an opportunity, to seek out, expand and grow in that respect?” 

“Every single person here probably has some dream in their head,” said Randolph. “But when they think about what it takes to try something or take that risk, they’re thinking of this big problem. They’re thinking, ‘I don’t know how to raise money for it, or ‘I don’t know how to get distribution.’ Scale the risk back to something you’re comfortable taking. I’ve found that is the real skill of being a risk-taker.” 

“At first, do something that doesn’t require programming, money or anyone to help you,” Randolph added. “You can do five minutes of work by going up to someone and doing social research. That’s scaling the risk down to something you can try. Then you can go to the next risk, and eventually you get to a point where you’re comfortable taking much bigger risks.”

HPU freshman Hannah Kennedy, a music and marketing major, benefited from Randolph’s talk and enjoyed hearing about the risks he has taken during his time with the six different companies he’s started, including Netflix.

“I think it’s great that we have the opportunity to meet industry leaders in the business profession, which is what I want to pursue,” said Kennedy. “I think it’s good to learn about the failures Randolph experienced and the setbacks he faced. I think a lot of students, myself included, have a vision of what they want to do, but sometimes that doesn’t always happen. Marc mentioned he didn’t know what he wanted to do and found his interests through failures and his natural passion of being curious.”

Randolph worked with other student groups throughout the day.

In Cottrell Hall, Randolph took questions from HPU’s Business Fellows, a scholarship program that provides students a four-year, experiential, team-based scholastic, business experience with like-minded students. 

Derek Kucharski, a freshman entrepreneur and sales major, is currently working on his own business idea. Kucharski says the opportunities at HPU, such as having Randolph as HPU’s Entrepreneur in Residence, will help him succeed in many ways.

“This opportunity is highly unique, and you can’t get this anywhere else,” said Kucharski. “To hear from somebody who has the experience, knowledge and insight that he has is so impactful. Especially because I’m trying to build my own business one day and I’m currently producing a product, it’s hard to keep my eye on the prize. To hear from somebody who has done it and has gone through those hardships. It gives me the hope to succeed.” 

HPU’s Entrepreneurs Club inducted Randolph into the Honor Society for Entrepreneurship, Sigma Nu Tau. The program fosters and recognizes academic excellence in entrepreneurship. 

Attachments

  • Marc Randolph Visit 3

  • HPU Marc Randolph Visit 1

    • Katie Hamlin

    High Point University

    3368419811

    khamlin@highpoint.edu

    Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix and HPU's Entrepreneur in Residence, provided feedback on students’ business ideas in HPU’s Belk Center for Entrepreneurship.

    Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix and High Point University’s Entrepreneur in Residence, participated in an interactive Q&A session with Dr. Angela Bauer, chair of the Department of Biology, during an Innovation Summit held at HPU on Feb. 18.

    Del

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    17 Feb
    VWS
      Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
    61
    13 Feb
    VELO
    Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
    24
    15 Feb
    VELO
    Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
    19
    15 Feb
    VELO
    Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
    18
    18 Feb
    VWS
    VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
    17
    18 Feb
    PNDORA
    Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
    17
    18 Feb
    CHEMM
    Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
    15
    18 Feb
    VELO
    Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
    14
    14 Feb
    PNDORA
    Jeg vædder hermed håneretten på, at det værste i Pandora er overstået. Jeg synes, at kunne fornem..
    14
    13 Feb
    FING-B
    Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
    14

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.06, Increases Quarterly Dividend 4.5 Percent, Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per Share
    2
    2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance
    3
    Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mattel, Inc. (MAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
    4
    Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row
    5
    Nemaska Lithium Terminates FMC (Livent) Supply Agreement

    Latest news

    19:50
    CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, ALKS, MU and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
    19:35
    MoneyGram (MGI) Investors Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of MoneyGram International, Inc. - MGI
    19:26
    Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis Declares Dividends, Reports Earnings
    19:18
    The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Iliza Shlesinger Has Been Added to the All-Star Lineup of Garden of Laughs, Presented by Delta Air Lines
    19:17
    Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Important Deadlines; IMMU, PRGO, YRC, NHTC
    19:17
    Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph Returns to HPU to Mentor Students
    19:16
    WISeKey's CEO Carlos Moreira Discussed the Need of Establishing an Artificial Intelligence Watchdog at the Digital Banking & Payments Summit in Warsaw
    19:06
    Ultra Electronics Signs Sub-Contract to be Underwater Warfare Lead for the Canadian Surface Combatant
    19:03
    NM Medical Cannabis Inadequate Supply Points to Public Health Crisis

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    19 February 2019 20:06:48
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-19 21:06:48 - 2019-02-19 20:06:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY