New ClearOne Solutions Garner Major Industry Awards at ISE 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO), a leading global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, today announced that two of its new ISE 2019 product introductions, the COLLABORATE® Space collaboration solution and the Ceiling Microphone Array Dante, have been recognized by industry publications with two prestigious awards presented at ISE 2019 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

According to ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu, the new ClearOne COLLABORATE Space collaboration solution received a 2019 Best of Show Award from the leading UK and European commercial installation magazine Installation. The ClearOne Ceiling Microphone Array Dante earned a 2019 Top New Technology (TNT) Award in the microphones category of Unified Communications and Collaboration from the industry leading publication Commercial Integrator.

“The response of the global commercial AV industry to our new product introductions is very gratifying,” Hakimoglu said today. “In fact, the response is a testament to how well our product teams listen to and respond to the real-world needs of our customers and partners we serve around the world. COLLABORATE Space and the Ceiling Microphone Array Dante, along with our other new 2019 product introductions, strengthen the value chain of our unique audio and video solutions that work better together for the betterment of our customers around the world.”

COLLABORATE Space is a new cloud collaboration service that has the power to unify hundreds of users in new ways that is certain to generate excitement throughout the global commercial audiovisual industry. It’s a suite that unifies messaging, calls, meetings and, perhaps most importantly, minds in a way that will energize workflows and increase productivity for everyone involved in the enterprise. Designed as a persistent, user-friendly collaboration suite, COLLABORATE Space provides users with the ability to make calls to landlines and mobile phones, as well as many other powerful unified communications capabilities.

The Ceiling Microphone Array Dante is a tri-element ceiling microphone array with built-in Dante audio networking for conferencing and sound reinforcement applications. It offers businesses and integrators a superior solution that provides full 360-degree coverage through hardware and software optimized for speech intelligibility, ensuring smooth meetings and simple operation for superior performance in a wide variety of rooms. Available in package pricing for one to four microphone arrays makes Dante systems cost-effective, and the simple Ethernet-based installation saves time for integrators by reducing the amount of cabling needed compared to single element analog ceiling microphones.

Both COLLABORATE Space and the Ceiling Microphone Array Dante solutions are available for immediate delivery.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com .

