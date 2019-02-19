New Milestone for Cansativa Towards “EU GxP Innovation Hub”

FRANKFURT, Germany, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern Swan, a New-York based investment firm, has invested several million euros in Cansativa GmbH, in order to further accelerate the growth of the company and its integration into the wider European market. Cansativa will use this investment to expand its current facilities to become a “EU GxP Innovation Hub” and fulfillment center for medical cannabis.

This way, Cansativa helps promote the professionalization of the entire medical cannabis industry in Europe from its location in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The new site will serve as the EU hub for the growing industry, granting pharmaceutical companies from all over the world access to the rapidly growing European market. Cansativa is poised to lend its support as a reliable, independent full-service GxP partner.

"Unlike the majority of our competitors, we operate independently of third-party contractors – Ever since we started the company, we’ve been moving our products through our own warehouse on a daily basis, and we plan to implement each additional process on our own as well."

Jakob Sons, co-founder of Cansativa and joint Managing Director along with Benedikt Sons.

Northern Swan brings much more than money to the table, particularly regarding their unpaired expertise, technical know-how, their professional network, and portfolio companies in the medical cannabis industry.

“We’re really confident that Cansativa is the ideal partner with whom to collaborate in order to develop the European market for medicinal cannabis.”

Kyle Detwiler, CEO of Northern Swan Holdings.

Companies

Cansativa

Founded in 2017, Cansativa is a GDP-certified pharmaceutical wholesaler licensed for trade in controlled substances and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Cansativa is committed to the goal of professionalizing the medical cannabis market, eliminating current stigmatization surrounding it, and permanently reducing prices for patients.

Since the very beginning, Cansativa has operated its own distribution and fulfillment center, and as one of the “first movers” in the industry, it has become one of the largest importers and distributors of medical cannabis in Germany. From its location in Frankfurt am Main, the company supplies pharmacies and pharmaceutical wholesalers throughout Germany.

Cansativa’s founding team is able to build upon two generations of professional experiences in the fields of medicine, law, and strategy.

Northern Swan

Northern Swan is an investment firm focused on transformative investments in the international cannabis industry in geographies where the sector is federally legal. With offices in New York, Toronto, Bogota, and Frankfurt, Northern Swan invests in and assists emerging companies develop low-cost production capacity and distribution capabilities to improve distribution globally and generate brand value. Prior to founding Northern Swan, its management team has collectively invested in excess of $3 billion of capital at Blackstone, KKR, and Och-Ziff.

Contact

For any questions regarding the company, the team, and our vision, our Managing Directors Jakob Sons and Benedikt Sons will be happy to help.

Email: info@cansativa.de

Phone: +49 69 2475 778 40

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/53318f6b-a72e-4fe0-af42-3f72980e9e75. The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.