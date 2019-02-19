19/02/2019 14:02:29

RJD Green, Inc. Announces Earthlinc Enters Into A Memorandum of Understanding

TULSA, OK, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- RJD Green, Inc. (OTC: RJDG), today announced the Earthlinc Environmental Division has reached agreement for the purchase of an environmental consulting & engineering firm.

RJD Green Inc. announced Earthlinc Environmental has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with a ten-year-old environmental consulting and engineering firm located in the Southern United States market. Completion of the definitive agreement is pending funding approval and final diligence. The targeted completion is on or before May 31, 2019.

Ron Brewer, CEO of RJD Green Inc., states, “We look forward to completing this initial environmental consulting acquisition as the first of other strategically located environmental firms. The business model is positioning Earthlinc to procure corporate and industrial waste management contracts on a national basis.  This acquisition brings forward a company with an excellent professional environmental team that offers a complete environmental service package; and the ability to create additional revenue growth in year one of acquisition.”

About RJD Green, Inc. 

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies with tangible growth capabilities. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns iSOFT Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial services. The current operation fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer. Visit https://www.rjdgreen.com.

Forward-looking Statement: 

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings.

Company Contact: 

RJD Green, Inc. 

Ron Brewer, CEO 

918.551.7883

ronb@rjdgreen.com

Company Publicist:

Kenneth Quist

918.261.8126

thekwister@aol.com

