Sage Announces New Mobile App to Help Deliver Profitability for Construction Businesses

ATLANTA, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced the release of a new mobile application that  integrates with Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate and Sage 100 Contractor. The Sage Field Operations application provides field teams with the critical information they need on site while streamlining their communication with the office.

“Intelligent technology provides the real competitive advantage in today’s shortage of qualified workers,” said Dustin Anderson, Vice President, Sage Construction and Real Estate. “We’re always looking for ways to help our customers work smarter with their existing workforce. The Sage Field Operations application enables our customers to focus on new and existing clients, as well as keep up with projects and teams, from any location.”

Sage Field Operations offers greater visibility into each step of a construction project and helps streamline processes for everything from field reports to real-time capture of payroll data.

“Sage Field Operations has been invaluable in the modernization of our payroll process,” said David Maloy, President, FireTron Inc. “Our team can manage field time entry, submission, and approval right on their mobile devices. Then weekly time is automatically sent to the back office for timely and efficient payroll processing.”

Additional key features and benefits of Sage Field Operations include:

  • Streamlined field reports: All key details, including photos, can be reported in real-time, making it easy for teams to submit daily field reports more accurately. This helps identify issues instantly and limits liability in legal disputes.

     

  • Labor cost controls: Time can be managed and tracked on mobile devices; time review and approval workflows are customizable; and hours can be sent directly to payroll. Greater visibility into actual labor costs throughout a project can help keep labor costs within budget. 

     

  • Instant project communication: Requests for Information (RFIs), Requests for Proposals (RFPs), and change orders can all be submitted immediately from a mobile device, anytime, anywhere. The ability to immediately send RFIs and RFPs avoids lost opportunities or project delays, while instant change orders can update the budget and contract in real-time and help ensure that contractors are paid for all their work.

     

  • Resource monitoring: Project managers can easily schedule employees, equipment, and different subcontractors using a digital dispatch board. This helps teams keep up with inevitable scheduling changes and ensures the right people and equipment show up at the right time and at the right place.

Visit SageCRE.com for more information on Sage’s industry-leading construction business management and accounting solutions. Learn more about Sage Field Operations for Sage 300 Construction and Real Estate and Sage Field Operations for Sage 100 Contractor.

Sage Construction and Real Estate is the market leader for financial, project management, and estimating systems used by more than 50,000 construction and real estate companies in North America. With a whole spectrum of solutions from back-office accounting to cloud-based collaboration tools, Sage helps construction companies to manage more than 500,000 jobs, 7 million subcontracts, and 622,000 rental units each year.

About Sage

Sage (FTSE: SGE) is the global market leader for technology that helps businesses of all sizes manage everything from money to people – whether they’re a start-up, scale-up, or enterprise. We do this through Sage Business Cloud – the one and only platform that customers will ever need, comprising Accounting, Financials, Sage Intacct, Enterprise Management, People & Payroll, and Payments & Banking.

Our mission is to free business builders from the burden of admin, so they can spend more time doing what they love – and we do that every day for three million customers across 23 countries, through our 13,000 colleagues and a network of accountants and partners. We are committed to doing business the right way and giving back to our communities through Sage Foundation. Find out more at www.sage.com/en-us.

Press contact:

Victoria Borges

470-447-4086

Victoria.borges@Sage.com

