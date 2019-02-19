Senet and Arrow Electronics Join Forces to Simplify Global IoT Network Connectivity

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software, global connectivity service platforms and network build-out for the Internet of Things (IoT), and global technology solutions provider Arrow Electronics, Inc. today announced they are working together to simplify the process of purchasing and deploying connected IoT solutions.

Through this global agreement, Arrow is now offering Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) gateways pre-configured to operate on the Senet network, allowing application providers and end customers to shorten their deployment cycles knowing they are working with hardware and network connectivity that has been pre-qualified to be interoperable.

Leveraging the benefits of this distribution agreement and Senet’s flexible Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™) deployment model, Arrow customers can now purchase gateways with the confidence of out-of-the-box compatibility with the Senet network which provides coverage and connectivity readiness in over 80 countries .

“With fewer steps required to deploy an end-to-end solution and quality of service built into both the procurement and deployment processes, today’s announcement is an example of how the IoT ecosystem is maturing and providing tangible cost and time-saving benefits,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “We are excited to be working with Arrow to revolutionize how the value of the Internet of Things is delivered.”

Network Operators and application providers interested in joining the Senet LVN™ to deliver carrier-grade, Low Power Wide Area IoT connectivity to their customers are invited to meet with Senet executives at Mobile World Congress in Hall 8.0, Stand 8.0M41MR. MWC19 is being held in Barcelona, Spain at the Fira Gran Via, Fira Montjuïc, and La Farga L’Hospitalet February 25th - 28th.

About Senet, Inc.

A Founding and Contributing Member of the LoRa Alliance, Senet is the leader in global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity used to instrument the physical world and enable businesses to revolutionize their operations. With core values centered around changing the world for the better, Senet is committed to promoting IoT Network and Network Management innovation, and supports an open partner ecosystem to ensure that IoT realizes its full potential of delivering economic, environmental, and social improvements. Senet is dedicated to supporting the LoRaWAN protocol as the open global standard for secure, carrier-grade Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) connectivity for IoT solutions across all industries. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com .

Senet Contact:

Betsey Rogers

BridgeView Marketing

603-821-0809

betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com