Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNNA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has commenced a proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by Sienna. In connection with this offering, Sienna expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered to the public, on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Cowen and BMO Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering will be made pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which became effective on August 14, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from: Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (631) 274-2806; or BMO Capital Markets Corp., 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, NY 10036, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, by telephone at (800) 414-3627 or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or other jurisdiction.

About Sienna Biopharmaceuticals

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing unconventional scientific innovations to patients whose lives remain compromised by their disease. We draw upon our knowledge and experience in immunology and inflammation as we build a unique, diversified, multi-asset portfolio of targeted therapies, with an initial focus on one of the most important immune tissues, the skin. Utilizing our novel technology platform, Topical by Design™, we apply a scientific design process to create potent targeted pharmacologically active molecules that are specifically and selectively directed toward a target tissue and a disease pathway, and with minimal to no systemic exposure. At Sienna, we are going where it still matters for patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Sienna cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “predict,” “seek,” “contemplate,” “potential,” “continue” or “project” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs and expectations and include the Company’s statements regarding the completion, timing and size of its offering. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Sienna that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Sienna business and other risks described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Sienna undertakes no obligation to revise or update this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. Further information regarding these and other risks is included under the heading “Risk Factors” in Sienna’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including Sienna’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 15, 2018 and its other reports which are available from the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact:

Investors

Sean Andrews

sandrews@siennabio.com

818-629-2244

Media

Caroline Van Hove

cvanhove@siennabio.com

818-575-6250