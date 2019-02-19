19/02/2019 17:53:42

The Evergreen Harvard Group Promotes Katie Dodge to Business Development Manager

Bedford, NH, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Evergreen Harvard Group (EHG), an Associa company, announces the recent promotion of Katie Dodge, CMCA®, AMS®, to business development manager.

Ms. Dodge has more than eight years of community association management experience. She has been a valued member of the Evergreen Harvard Group team since 2011, most recently serving as senior association manager where she supervised association managers, onsite maintenance teams, and vendors, as well as provided effective customer service to communities and residents. As the new business development manager, Ms. Dodge will focus on building client relationships and maximizing community proficiency, engagement, and growth.

“Katie has been an essential part of the EHG team for almost a decade and her proven leadership and ability to build client relationships will allow her to excel in the role of business development manager,” stated David Boston, AMS®, PCAM®, EHG president. “Her competitive nature will drive that passion to expand our community reach and client retention efforts. I am excited to see where her unique skill set takes EHG in the future.”

Ms. Dodge holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation, and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation from Community Associations Institute (CAI).

Ms. Dodge holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Plymouth State University.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

