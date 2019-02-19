19/02/2019 19:06:02

Ultra Electronics Signs Sub-Contract to be Underwater Warfare Lead for the Canadian Surface Combatant

DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems is thrilled to have signed a significant sub-contract with Lockheed Martin Canada as part of Canada’s Combat Ship Team, selected as the winning bid for the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC) program by Irving Shipbuilding. Irving Shipbuilding is the Canadian Surface Combatant Prime Contractor and will build all 15 ships at Halifax Shipyard.

Ultra, as the ASW lead, will provide a low-frequency active and passive towed sonar system paired with its next-generation hull-mounted sonar, and will lead the integration of these world-leading sensors with sonobuoys and other capabilities for wide-area underwater battlespace surveillance to meet Canada’s future strategic needs.

Bernard Mills, President of Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems, said, “Ultra is proud to be a member of Canada’s successful CSC Home Team.  As the underwater warfare lead, we are using our considerable depth of ASW experience and capability to ensure Canada’s new ships will provide an enduring operational advantage to the Royal Canadian Navy.  This work will also generate high-tech jobs in Nova Scotia for sonar design and manufacturing, add to our existing significant export capability, and maintain Canada’s position in the top tier of advanced ASW nations in the world”.

The Canadian Surface Combatant project is the largest and most complex procurement ever undertaken by the Government of Canada.  It will deliver lasting economic benefits to Canadian industry through billions of dollars of value proposition commitments in innovation across Canada’s priority areas.

The winning Lockheed Martin Canada bid, based around BAE’s Type 26 Global Combat Ship, was put forward by a team comprised of six companies with a strong Canadian-focused supply chain; BAE Systems, CAE, Lockheed Martin Canada, L3 Technologies, MDA, and Ultra Electronics. Bringing together a pan-Canadian team, the six companies have a uniquely skilled Canadian workforce and supply chain that employs 9,000 Canadians in 40 facilities from coast to coast, and engages more than 4,000 small and medium sized enterprises.

The Type 26 is a globally-deployable, multi-role warship that meets current and future demands of the Royal Canadian Navy.  It has been specifically designed for high-end Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and will be capable of performing a wide range of missions around the globe.

About Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems

Based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems (UEMS) has been delivering sophisticated, cost-effective, and innovative solutions to the defence market for over 70 years.  UEMS has been extremely successful in transforming its research investment into the technologically advanced underwater battlespace sensor systems that it delivers to both the Royal Canadian Navy and internationally. Today, UEMS is recognized worldwide for its expertise in underwater acoustics, towed active and passive arrays, sonar sensors, and Magneto Inductive (MI) communications.

Ultra Electronics Maritime Systems is part of the Ultra Electronics Group, a world-leading group of businesses operating in the Defence & Aerospace, Security & Cyber, and Transport & Energy markets.

Enquiries:

           

Pierre Poulain, Director Sales & Marketing       

Email: Pierre.Poulain@Ultra-MS.com

Phone: +1-902-222-7357

www.ultra-ms.com

www.ultra-electronics.com

Ultra logo colour keyline.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14
14 Feb
PNDORA
Jeg vædder hermed håneretten på, at det værste i Pandora er overstået. Jeg synes, at kunne fornem..
14
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.06, Increases Quarterly Dividend 4.5 Percent, Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per Share
2
2020 Ski-Doo Lineup Redefines Utility Segment and Increases Deep Snow Performance
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mattel, Inc. (MAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row
5
Nemaska Lithium Terminates FMC (Livent) Supply Agreement

Latest news

19:50
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, ALKS, MU and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19:35
MoneyGram (MGI) Investors Alert: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation of MoneyGram International, Inc. - MGI
19:26
Federal Home Loan Bank of Indianapolis Declares Dividends, Reports Earnings
19:18
The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Iliza Shlesinger Has Been Added to the All-Star Lineup of Garden of Laughs, Presented by Delta Air Lines
19:17
Block & Leviton LLP Reminds Shareholders of Important Deadlines; IMMU, PRGO, YRC, NHTC
19:17
Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph Returns to HPU to Mentor Students
19:16
WISeKey's CEO Carlos Moreira Discussed the Need of Establishing an Artificial Intelligence Watchdog at the Digital Banking & Payments Summit in Warsaw
19:06
Ultra Electronics Signs Sub-Contract to be Underwater Warfare Lead for the Canadian Surface Combatant
19:03
NM Medical Cannabis Inadequate Supply Points to Public Health Crisis

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 February 2019 20:07:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2019-02-19 21:07:07 - 2019-02-19 20:07:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY