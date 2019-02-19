Vinotemp to Launch Technical Veneer Wrap for its Private Reserve Series Wine Coolers at 2019 National Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS)

Rancho Dominguez, California, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinotemp ®, the recognized leader in architectural wine storage solutions and cooling technology, is launching a Technical Veneer Wrap option for its large-capacity Private Reserve Series Wine Coolers at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), Las Vegas, Nevada, February 19 -21, 2019 (booth N3300).

Offered for the award-winning Private Reserve Series 188-Bottle Wine Cooler and Private Reserve Series 141-Bottle Wine Cooler , Vinotemp’s new veneer option is available in four finishes – Exotic Walnut, Okanagan, Spring Blossom, and Chocolate Pear.

In addition to the new Technical Veneer Wrap option, Vinotemp’s Private Reserve Series of wine coolers include a variety of industry first and patent pending features:

New Technology: Industry first, patent pending Backlit ® interior lighting. The coolers are equipped with three different LED options – Heliotrope, Amber and Vinotemp BioBlu™ (an option that’s both aesthetically pleasing and functional as it helps reduce the growth of bacteria) – which can be custom selected at any given time.

Innovative Design: Industry first, patent pending VinBo™ label forward, gliding wine racking – available in black or stainless steel – adds to the cooler’s unique visual appeal.

Innovative Engineering: A vibration-damping design better protects the coolers’ contents and the coolers are engineered for both low energy consumption and low noise.

Customizable Temperature Control: An adjustable 23-degree temperature range (41-64°F) allows collectors to select a proper, customized storage climate and serving temperature for light or dark wines.

Easy Installation: Front vented and designed for built-in or freestanding installation, the coolers make it simple for commercial and residential environments alike to add proper storage solutions for three up to 15 cases of wine.

To learn more about Vinotemp’s new Technical Veneer Wrap and the Private Reserve Series Wine Coolers visit vinotemp.com .

About Vinotemp®

For 30 years Vinotemp® has manufactured custom wood wine cabinets, wine racks, wine cellars, and cooling systems and is the leading distributor of wine coolers, beverage coolers, wine dispensers, wine accessories, Brama appliances by Vinotemp, and more. Close attention to market demand and non-standard ideas have resulted in Vinotemp’s ability to offer diversified wine storage solutions utilized residentially and by renowned resorts, restaurants, hotels, and the yachting industry. Find more information about Vinotemp by calling 800-777-VINO (8466) or visiting Vinotemp.com . Find Vinotemp on Facebook.com/Vinotemp and Twitter @Vinotemp .

