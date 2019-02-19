19/02/2019 12:00:00

Zenergy Completes Installation of Zero Cost Contract with Franchisee of Fast Food Restaurant Chain

DALLAS, TX, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Zenergy Brands, Inc. (OTCPK: ZNGY), the nation's leading next-generation utility, announced today that it has finished the installation of a Zero Cost agreement with a Texas-based franchisee of a well-known fast food restaurant chain, in a deal worth an aggregate contract value of $393,969.60. The contract was first mentioned upon closing in 2018 and was disclosed in an 8K at that time, which can be accessed here.

The Zero Cost agreement encompasses a 7-year term for energy efficiency, energy conservation and smart controls technology installations across eight of the franchisee’s locations in the South-East Texas area. Zenergy’s plan is to use these 8 locations as an ongoing case study and premise to present to the Zero Cost solution to other franchisees, as well as to the widely-respected franchisor. To date, three other franchise owners have begun the early stages of exploring the Zero Cost Program™, which includes the review of an indicative analysis.

Zenergy Senior Vice President of Operations, Mr. Josh Campbell, commented, “We are very grateful for this opportunity; however, we also remain very excited that this first franchise group is only the beginning of massive change for this fast-food brand and their respective franchisees. It’s always a pleasure for us to make a positive environmental impact while at the same increasing our customer’s bottom line.”

Through its flagship offering, the Zero Cost Program™, Zenergy continues to provide conservation and sustainability products as a service to commercial, industrial, and municipal end-use customers at no upfront cost while giving them an economic benefit and reducing demand on the respective power grid via a reduction of consumption and improvements in load factor. The program is designed to reduce a customer’s utility (electricity, natural gas and/or water) consumption by 20 to 60 percent courtesy of the various smart controls and energy conservation and smart control technologies that Zenergy installs and maintains at the customer’s premise.

“At Zenergy, we believe that conservation is the first fuel; our sustainability-as-a-service model and the customer participation is proof of this and furthermore, demonstrates our commitment to our mission in the marketplace and to our nation,” commented Zenergy CEO, Alex Rodriguez.

After installing Zenergy’s energy conservation and efficiency technologies, which include Lighting, HVAC Controls and Refrigeration upgrades, the franchisee is forecasted to experience a 27% reduction in annual electricity consumption. Zenergy’s analysis also estimates that this reduction is equivalent to removing 1.4 million pounds of CO2 emissions from the atmosphere – or not burning over 710,000 pounds of coal each year. 

A running data computation of the environmental impact of Zenergy’s Zero Cost Program™ to date is on display in real time on the company’s website, www.whatiszenergy.com.

ABOUT ZENERGY BRANDS, INC.

Zenergy Brands, Inc. (OTCPK: ZNGY), is a next-generation energy and technology company operating in the emerging smart energy/utility industry. The Company provides energy conservation, smart controls, and efficiency-based products and services as a fully integrated energy company. Zenergy is a public company, fully reporting to the SEC and currently trading on the OTCQB, a venture market designed for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To learn more, visit www.zenergybrands.com or www.whatiszenergy.com, and follow the Company on the following social networks:

Facebook: Zenergy Brands

Twitter: @ZenergyBrands

Instagram: @ZenergyBrands

YouTube: Zenergy Brands

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to some risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the critical factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com

INVESTORS & MEDIA CONTACT 

Email: investors@zenergybrands.com   

Phone: (469) 228-1400 

Fax: (469) 626-5101

Zenergy Brand, Inc..png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
17 Feb
BAVA
Kære vebrand   Jeg har fået en hjerneblødning. Beklager, jeg har dummet mig i den grad. Jeg bedre ad..
14
14 Feb
PNDORA
Jeg vædder hermed håneretten på, at det værste i Pandora er overstået. Jeg synes, at kunne fornem..
14
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Otter Tail Corporation Reports a 13.2 Percent Increase in 2018 Diluted Earnings per Share to $2.06, Increases Quarterly Dividend 4.5 Percent, Provides 2019 Earnings Guidance of $2.10 to $2.25 per Share
2
Tractor Supply Company Named to Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List for Second Year in a Row
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Mattel, Inc. (MAT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages MAT Investors to Contact the Firm
4
Nemaska Lithium Terminates FMC (Livent) Supply Agreement
5
Terex Corporation Announces Date Change for Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

Latest news

12:12
Autolus announces updated results from CARPALL trial
12:11
Major PHI, Inc. Shareholder Issues Open Letter to Management
12:05
Clearside Biomedical’s Suprachoroidal Injection Platform Featured in Multiple Oral Presentations at 42nd Annual Meeting of The Macula Society
12:05
Dorman Products, Inc. Appoints David M. Hession as Chief Financial Officer
12:03
GIGA Data Centers CEO Addresses Power Density At Data Center Investment Conference & Expo (DICE) Southeast
12:03
Senet and Arrow Electronics Join Forces to Simplify Global IoT Network Connectivity
12:02
IMPERIAL CAPITAL LAUNCHES GO CAR WASH
12:00
Plug Power to Begin Production of Next Generation Class 1 Material Handling Equipment
12:00
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 11, 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
19 February 2019 12:34:10
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-02-19 13:34:10 - 2019-02-19 12:34:10 - 1000 - Website: OKAY