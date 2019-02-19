Zenergy Completes Installation of Zero Cost Contract with Franchisee of Fast Food Restaurant Chain

DALLAS, TX, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Zenergy Brands, Inc. (OTCPK: ZNGY), the nation's leading next-generation utility, announced today that it has finished the installation of a Zero Cost agreement with a Texas-based franchisee of a well-known fast food restaurant chain, in a deal worth an aggregate contract value of $393,969.60. The contract was first mentioned upon closing in 2018 and was disclosed in an 8K at that time, which can be accessed here .

The Zero Cost agreement encompasses a 7-year term for energy efficiency, energy conservation and smart controls technology installations across eight of the franchisee’s locations in the South-East Texas area. Zenergy’s plan is to use these 8 locations as an ongoing case study and premise to present to the Zero Cost solution to other franchisees, as well as to the widely-respected franchisor. To date, three other franchise owners have begun the early stages of exploring the Zero Cost Program™, which includes the review of an indicative analysis.

Zenergy Senior Vice President of Operations, Mr. Josh Campbell, commented, “We are very grateful for this opportunity; however, we also remain very excited that this first franchise group is only the beginning of massive change for this fast-food brand and their respective franchisees. It’s always a pleasure for us to make a positive environmental impact while at the same increasing our customer’s bottom line.”

Through its flagship offering, the Zero Cost Program™, Zenergy continues to provide conservation and sustainability products as a service to commercial, industrial, and municipal end-use customers at no upfront cost while giving them an economic benefit and reducing demand on the respective power grid via a reduction of consumption and improvements in load factor. The program is designed to reduce a customer’s utility (electricity, natural gas and/or water) consumption by 20 to 60 percent courtesy of the various smart controls and energy conservation and smart control technologies that Zenergy installs and maintains at the customer’s premise.

“At Zenergy, we believe that conservation is the first fuel; our sustainability-as-a-service model and the customer participation is proof of this and furthermore, demonstrates our commitment to our mission in the marketplace and to our nation,” commented Zenergy CEO, Alex Rodriguez.

After installing Zenergy’s energy conservation and efficiency technologies, which include Lighting, HVAC Controls and Refrigeration upgrades, the franchisee is forecasted to experience a 27% reduction in annual electricity consumption. Zenergy’s analysis also estimates that this reduction is equivalent to removing 1.4 million pounds of CO2 emissions from the atmosphere – or not burning over 710,000 pounds of coal each year.

A running data computation of the environmental impact of Zenergy’s Zero Cost Program™ to date is on display in real time on the company’s website, www.whatiszenergy.com .

