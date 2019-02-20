20/02/2019 17:28:40

Axiom Real-Time Metrics Awarded Multiple IWRS/RTSM Studies Using Fusion’s IWRS Module

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axiom Real-Time Metrics, premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services, has been awarded three new studies using its powerful Fusion eClinical Suite’s IWRS Module.

As one of the core modules of Axiom’s Fusion eClinical Suite, the IWRS module boasts many key features, including the ability to manage drug supply across an entire group of studies and a range of real-time dashboards to track drug supply, pending shipments and upcoming site needs.

“Fusion eClinical Suite empowers organizations to manage every aspect of their clinical trials. This truly unified product platform offering is unique in the industry with every component built by Axiom engineers allowing sponsors to benefit from our agile development, intuitive design, and feature-rich technology that is highly configurable and end user focused to all key stakeholders in the process.

“We are thrilled to be working with small to mid-sized biotech and medical device companies to solve their IWRS/RTSM challenges and look forward to supporting our clients on these new studies," said Andrew Schachter, CEO and Founder.

Heather Di Fruscia, Associate Director, IWRS/RTSM added, “With Fusion’s flexibility and my team’s expertise and IxRS consulting, we work with our clients to choose the right amount of control over subject eligibility, and when and how much inventory should be on hand.

“Fusion’s capacity for automated predictive resupply via AI technology that analyzes all site data and determines overall site needs allows our clients to focus on other important study details instead of worrying about sufficient inventory for upcoming subject visits.

“Overall, our strategic, study specific approach to planning, design and implementation ensures that our clients and their inventory are well taken care of.”

Axiom Real-Time Metrics is showcasing Fusion and its IWRS Module at the 10th Annual Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE) in Orlando, Florida until February 21, 2019. Attendees are invited to visit booth 801 to learn more.

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: DM, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical Suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS/RTSM, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit https://www.axiommetrics.com/.

Contact

solutions@axiom.cc

+1.877.321.9191

Contact

Sarah Glofcheskie

sarahg@axiom.cc

+1.647.588.9073 

