Broadcom Wi-Fi 6 Chip Powers Samsung Galaxy S10’s Wireless Connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced that the BCM4375 chip enables the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 phone, the  Samsung Galaxy S10. Based on the 802.11ax standard, the sixth generation of Wi-Fi, BCM4375 offers a swift, seamless and secure wireless experience for consumers. In addition to Wi-Fi 6, the BCM4375 incorporates the latest Bluetooth 5 innovations leading to an optimized connectivity experience for Galaxy S10 users.

Wi-Fi 6 enables better performance in crowded environments through improved utilization of available bandwidth using multi-user techniques. Wi-Fi 6 supports advanced roaming capabilities and includes WPA3 for increased security. This new iteration of Wi-Fi technology is designed for internet upload, making social media live-streaming and cloud storage more convenient and secure. These innovations mean that BCM4375 enables steady, high-speed Wi-Fi with unprecedented quality of service wherever consumers want it: homes, offices and high-traffic public venues such as stadiums, arenas and convention centers.

Broadcom® BCM4375 and Samsung Galaxy S10 will benefit from the full ecosystem of Wi-Fi 6 products, including home routers, residential gateways and enterprise access points. For the first time on a mobile device, consumers will see an icon notifying them when they are connected to the latest of access points supporting Wi-Fi 6*.

Broadcom BCM4375 also supports the most-advanced Bluetooth 5 feature set. This includes Bluetooth Low-Energy features that extend range and increase throughput and enable a broad IoT ecosystem.

“Celebrating 10 years of innovations, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is for those who need a device engineered for performance. This premium smartphone brings the best of communication technologies to the consumer. We are happy to introduce Wi-Fi 6 as one of its marquee features in collaboration with Broadcom,” said Junehee Lee, SVP & Head of Technology Strategy Team, IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

“We are honored to have collaborated with Samsung to enable the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 phone,” said Vijay Nagarajan, vice president of marketing for the Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division at Broadcom. “We strive to bring market-leading connectivity technologies to flagship phones. BCM4375 delivers the most advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies yet for consumers and enterprises to have a truly wireless experience.”

“The first smartphone with Wi-Fi 6 has been announced making this a landmark event for Wi-Fi,” said Phil Solis, research director at IDC. “The inclusion of Broadcom’s new Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5 combo chip in a popular, high-volume, flagship smartphone with a Wi-Fi 6 indicator will add to the already increasing focus on high quality Wi-Fi that is leading consumers to seek latest Wi-Fi standards in high performance access points.”

“Wi-Fi 6 brings next generation connectivity to Wi-Fi devices. The steady proliferation of Wi-Fi 6 ecosystem in 2019 will allow Wi-Fi users to experience higher data rates, increased capacity, and greater performance in environments with many connected devices,” said Edgar Figueroa, president and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance. “New user interface icons will now also enable consumers to clearly identify a Wi-Fi 6 network connection and better understand the experience they can expect from their mobile device.”

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

The BCM4375 is a smartphone Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5 combo chip. Key features include:

  • Support for 2-streams of Wi-Fi 6

  • Bluetooth 5 including Low-Energy Long Range (LELR)

  • Real Simultaneous Dual-Band (RSDB)

  • 1.43 Gbps Wi-Fi PHY Rate

  • 1024 QAM Modulation

  • OFDMA

  • MU-MIMO

    • About Broadcom

    Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. Broadcom’s category-leading product portfolio serves critical markets including data center, networking, enterprise software, broadband, wireless, storage and industrial. Our solutions include data center networking and storage, enterprise and mainframe software focused on automation, monitoring and security, smartphone components, telecoms and factory automation. For more information, go to www.broadcom.com.

    Broadcom, the pulse logo, Connecting everything, and Avago Technologies are among the trademarks of Broadcom.  The term "Broadcom" refers to Broadcom Inc., and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

    Disclaimer

    *In line with Wi-Fi Alliance recommendation, Wi-Fi 6 icon will be on the notification only when device is connected to access points supporting Wi-Fi 6.

    Press Contact:

    Khanh Lam

    Corporate Communications

    press.relations@broadcom.com

    Telephone: +1 408 433 8649

