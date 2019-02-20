Broadcom Wi-Fi 6 Chip Powers Samsung Galaxy S10’s Wireless Connectivity

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced that the BCM4375 chip enables the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 phone, the Samsung Galaxy S10. Based on the 802.11ax standard, the sixth generation of Wi-Fi, BCM4375 offers a swift, seamless and secure wireless experience for consumers. In addition to Wi-Fi 6, the BCM4375 incorporates the latest Bluetooth 5 innovations leading to an optimized connectivity experience for Galaxy S10 users.

Wi-Fi 6 enables better performance in crowded environments through improved utilization of available bandwidth using multi-user techniques. Wi-Fi 6 supports advanced roaming capabilities and includes WPA3 for increased security. This new iteration of Wi-Fi technology is designed for internet upload, making social media live-streaming and cloud storage more convenient and secure. These innovations mean that BCM4375 enables steady, high-speed Wi-Fi with unprecedented quality of service wherever consumers want it: homes, offices and high-traffic public venues such as stadiums, arenas and convention centers.

Broadcom® BCM4375 and Samsung Galaxy S10 will benefit from the full ecosystem of Wi-Fi 6 products, including home routers, residential gateways and enterprise access points. For the first time on a mobile device, consumers will see an icon notifying them when they are connected to the latest of access points supporting Wi-Fi 6*.

Broadcom BCM4375 also supports the most-advanced Bluetooth 5 feature set. This includes Bluetooth Low-Energy features that extend range and increase throughput and enable a broad IoT ecosystem.

“Celebrating 10 years of innovations, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is for those who need a device engineered for performance. This premium smartphone brings the best of communication technologies to the consumer. We are happy to introduce Wi-Fi 6 as one of its marquee features in collaboration with Broadcom,” said Junehee Lee, SVP & Head of Technology Strategy Team, IT & Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Electronics.

“We are honored to have collaborated with Samsung to enable the world’s first Wi-Fi 6 phone,” said Vijay Nagarajan, vice president of marketing for the Wireless Communications and Connectivity Division at Broadcom. “We strive to bring market-leading connectivity technologies to flagship phones. BCM4375 delivers the most advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technologies yet for consumers and enterprises to have a truly wireless experience.”

“The first smartphone with Wi-Fi 6 has been announced making this a landmark event for Wi-Fi,” said Phil Solis, research director at IDC. “The inclusion of Broadcom’s new Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5 combo chip in a popular, high-volume, flagship smartphone with a Wi-Fi 6 indicator will add to the already increasing focus on high quality Wi-Fi that is leading consumers to seek latest Wi-Fi standards in high performance access points.”

“Wi-Fi 6 brings next generation connectivity to Wi-Fi devices. The steady proliferation of Wi-Fi 6 ecosystem in 2019 will allow Wi-Fi users to experience higher data rates, increased capacity, and greater performance in environments with many connected devices,” said Edgar Figueroa, president and CEO of Wi-Fi Alliance. “New user interface icons will now also enable consumers to clearly identify a Wi-Fi 6 network connection and better understand the experience they can expect from their mobile device.”

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

The BCM4375 is a smartphone Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5 combo chip. Key features include:

Support for 2-streams of Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5 including Low-Energy Long Range (LELR)

Real Simultaneous Dual-Band (RSDB)

1.43 Gbps Wi-Fi PHY Rate

1024 QAM Modulation

OFDMA

MU-MIMO

*In line with Wi-Fi Alliance recommendation, Wi-Fi 6 icon will be on the notification only when device is connected to access points supporting Wi-Fi 6.

