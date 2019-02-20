C-Suite Network Announces Partnership with Success North Dallas And Launch Of A New Council

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The C-Suite Network, the world’s most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, is announcing today a partnership with Success North Dallas, an organization that encourages members to connect, flourish, and leave a meaningful legacy by sharing their expertise, offerings and/or relationships with each other and beyond.

The partnership is also the launching pad for a new council with the goal of connecting as many successful individuals as possible and helping them thrive personally and professionally. The council is committed to provide a thought-provoking, educational, and mutually supportive environment for all members and guests.

Since its inception in March of 1989, Success North Dallas has evolved from a group of fourteen select individuals into a collection of highly-achieving individuals who meet every month for presentations on topical issues in the business, economic, and political environments. To this day, the purpose of those fourteen original individuals to serve as an informal Board of Directors/Mentor group for each other’s respective businesses endures.

The C-Suite Network’s mission is to provide members with the right tools and benefits to stay abreast of all the changes taking place in the uber competitive world of business. Partnering with Success North Dallas and its founder, Bill Wallace, contributes to that mission.

“Partnering with Bill and Success North Dallas seemed like a natural fit for our Network,” said Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman and CEO, C-Suite Network. “Bill has attended several of our events and has first-hand knowledge of how we operate and how we want to achieve our goals. I’m looking forward to this partnership, which includes a new council, and all of the opportunities that will come as a result.”

The accomplishments of Success North Dallas, and its members, speak for themselves. To date, there have been 60 companies started, 33 members became published authors, more than 1,000 jobs filled, non-profits founded and TV series launched.

“I’m looking forward to starting this new council and partnering with Jeffrey and the C-Suite Network,” said Wallace. “Both Jeffrey and I believe in surrounding ourselves with great leaders, executives, and game changers and getting those people to connect and expand their networks as well as their net worths.”

For more information, visit: www.c-suitenetwork.com

For additional information about joining the Success North Dallas council, visit: www.successnorthdallas.com

About C-Suite Network C-Suite Network is the world’s most trusted network of C-Suite leaders, with a focus on providing growth, development and networking opportunities for business executives with titles of vice president and above. The C-Suite Network’s mission is to provide a peer community, networking events, relevant content and services to support c-level executives and other entrepreneurs achieve professional success.

C-Suite Network offers invitation-only events as well as custom-tailored content through all its entities: C-Suite TV, C-Suite Radio, C-Suite Book Club, and C-Suite Network Advisors™. Learn more at www.c-suitenetwork.com , or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

About Success North Dallas

Success North Dallas originated in 1988 in Dallas, Texas as a breakfast gathering of fourteen select individuals, each of whom embraced Bill Wallace’s idea of meeting monthly to serve as an Informal Board of Directors/Mentor Group for each other’s respective businesses.

Based on the success of this format and the vision of its potential to benefit an expanded audience, the group adopted and signed its bylaws in March, 1989. In the 30 years since its inception as a small, selective nucleus, Success North Dallas has evolved into a group of highly-achieving individuals who convene monthly for presentations on topical issues in the business, economic, and political environments. Meetings, still accompanied by breakfast, are held the third Wednesday of each month from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m., with the presentation beginning promptly at 7:45 a.m. Schedule permitting, the guest speakers typically linger for a few minutes after each program for an informal question and answer session. Success North Dallas is committed to providing a thought-provoking, educational, mutually supportive environment for its members and guests.

