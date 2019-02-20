Celebrate Berlin’s Bauhaus centenary at the Ellington Hotel

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin is renowned for its spectacular architecture and monuments. What particularly influenced the city’s development in this regard was the Bauhaus art school, which emerged in 1919, inspiring avant-garde art and modern architecture all around the world. This year, a huge number of travellers will go to the German capital to pay homage to this profound school of thought.

These visitors will be looking for the perfect place to stay – a spot that allows them to appreciate the sights but still fully unwind. They can find such a place at the Ellington Hotel, which pays homage to the Bauhaus art movement through its design. Despite being remodelled in 2007, the hotel has preserved 1920s and 1930s décor in its entrance rooms, staircases and halls. Guests staying there can enjoy sophisticated aesthetics, including the building’s original entry hall, and other features that pay tribute to the modernism of Bauhaus and New Objectivity.

The Ellington is placed in a location that connects visitors to the past, where some of the most famous nightclubs in Berlin were once located, attracting the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington and Louis Armstrong, as well as Barbra Streisand and Iggy Pop later on.

The hotel is also ideal for business travellers as it is close proximity to Kurfürstendamm shopping boulevard, which has strong links to the surrounding business districts. Further, the Ellington offers a trendy place to meet and eat in the Duke Bar and Lounge, making corporate get-togethers simple. For larger events, the hotel has 10 unique conference rooms that allow space for up to 800 people, as well as three unique executive suites.

