CGS Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CGS to its 2019 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with innovative approaches to managed services. These services help customers improve operational efficiencies, maximize return on IT investments, and continuously help them navigate the complexities of IT solutions.

Managed service providers are integral to the success of businesses everywhere. They empower companies to implement and operate complex technologies while staying within their budgets and keeping focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list identifies the most groundbreaking managed service organizations, with advanced solutions that have endless potential for growth.

CGS was recognized among the MSP Elite 150 , which identifies large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

“Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies on CRN’s 2019 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers’ changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments.”

With a comprehensive range of IT services, CGS empowers midsize companies to embark on digital transformation journeys, migrate to the cloud, work from anywhere and enhance cybersecurity defenses.

“It is a great honor to have CGS named to the Elite 150 for our managed services,” said President and CEO Phil Friedman, CGS. “We continue to expand in this area of our business, resulting from the growth in digital transformation, cybersecurity and data protection needs. As companies look to further enhance their businesses with next-generation technology, we bring 35 years of quality technology and services delivery. With a global customer base, CGS has established best practices that can significantly reduce risk and improve business outcomes.”

With custom IT support solutions, CGS offers a flexible approach to fit each client’s unique business objectives, technology stack and systems: Whether an end-to-end solution, extra help to complete a big IT project, execute a major technology migration or monitor cybersecurity threats. By tapping into CGS's IT services, companies can free up budget and resources to do more rewarding projects by reducing operations and maintenance costs and optimizing their existing infrastructure.

The MSP500 list is featured in the February 2019 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500 .

About CGS For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @OutsourcingCGS and on Facebook .

Media Contact: Susan Sweeney

ssweeney@cgsinc.com

Kate Connors (for CGS)

kconnors@pancomm.com

About The Channel Company The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com . Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelco.com