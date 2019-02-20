20/02/2019 17:15:00

CGS Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CGS to its 2019 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with innovative approaches to managed services. These services help customers improve operational efficiencies, maximize return on IT investments, and continuously help them navigate the complexities of IT solutions.  

Managed service providers are integral to the success of businesses everywhere. They empower companies to implement and operate complex technologies while staying within their budgets and keeping focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list identifies the most groundbreaking managed service organizations, with advanced solutions that have endless potential for growth.

CGS was recognized among the MSP Elite 150, which identifies large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services.

“Capable MSPs enable companies to take their cloud computing to the next level, streamline spending, effectively allocate limited resources and navigate the vast field of available technologies,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “The companies on CRN’s 2019 MSP 500 list stand out for their innovative services, excellence in adapting to customers’ changing needs and demonstrated ability to help businesses get the most out of their IT investments.”

With a comprehensive range of IT services, CGS empowers midsize companies to embark on digital transformation journeys, migrate to the cloud, work from anywhere and enhance cybersecurity defenses.

“It is a great honor to have CGS named to the Elite 150 for our managed services,” said President and CEO Phil Friedman, CGS. “We continue to expand in this area of our business, resulting from the growth in digital transformation, cybersecurity and data protection needs. As companies look to further enhance their businesses with next-generation technology, we bring 35 years of quality technology and services delivery. With a global customer base, CGS has established best practices that can significantly reduce risk and improve business outcomes.”  

With custom IT support solutions, CGS offers a flexible approach to fit each client’s unique business objectives, technology stack and systems: Whether an end-to-end solution, extra help to complete a big IT project, execute a major technology migration or monitor cybersecurity threats. By tapping into CGS's IT services, companies can free up budget and resources to do more rewarding projects by reducing operations and maintenance costs and optimizing their existing infrastructure.

The MSP500 list is featured in the February 2019 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.  

About CGS

For 35 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients’ most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @OutsourcingCGS and on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Susan Sweeney

ssweeney@cgsinc.com

Kate Connors (for CGS)

kconnors@pancomm.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

Copyright ©2019. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC.  All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:          

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelco.com

 

cgs_color_2_inch.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
15
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
13 Feb
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   Jeg havde egentlig planer om at skåne jer for flere udfordringer fra min s..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Mustang Bio and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Enter into Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Oncolytic Virus (C134) to Treat Glioblastoma Multiforme
2
Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology
3
ACETO Announces Proposed Sale of its Chemicals Business Assets to New Mountain Capital for $338 million
4
Exantas Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for Fourth Quarter 2018
5
The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Iliza Shlesinger Has Been Added to the All-Star Lineup of Garden of Laughs, Presented by Delta Air Lines

Latest news

17:45
Cirrus Aircraft Reports Strongest Deliveries in a Decade, Highlighted by Vision Jet Growth
17:42
Weekly share repurchase program transaction details
17:40
ACETO Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice Due to Delay in Filing Form 10-Q for the Fiscal Quarter Ended December 31, 2018
17:38
Holding(s) in Company
17:37
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. to Ready Capital Corporation is Fair to Shareholders
17:35
Transaction in Own Shares
17:33
Transaction in Own Shares
17:31
NOTICE TO DISREGARD – DailyOTC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 February 2019 18:01:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-02-20 19:01:30 - 2019-02-20 18:01:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY