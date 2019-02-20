20/02/2019 19:11:29

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, SOGO, W and ASTE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS: DNKEY)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Receipts between January 9, 2014 and October 23, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/danske-bank-a-s-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Danske Bank A/S made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Danske Bank’s Estonian branch was facilitating money laundering through at least March 2016; (ii) a whistleblower had reported the Estonian money laundering to the Company in 2013; (iii) Denmark’s Financial Supervisory Authority (the “DFSA”) had been investigating the Estonian money laundering since 2014; (iv) Danske Bank had concealed the results of its own internal investigation from the DFSA, further exposing it to regulatory action and fines; (v) Danske Bank had been overstating its historical profits by including the profits derived from its illicit Estonian operations; and (vi) Danske Bank lacked effective internal and reporting controls.

To learn more about the Danske Bank A/S class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO)

Class Period: Purchasers of American Depositary Shares pursuant and/or traceable to Sogou's false and misleading Registration Statement and Prospectus issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering on November 9, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/sogou-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Sogou Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because of an increase in Sogou merchants’ sales of counterfeit goods; (ii) Chinese regulators were analyzing Sogou for regulatory action because Sogou’s existing software, advertising  procedures, personnel, and audit procedures were insufficient to safeguard against compliance violations with governing Chinese  regulations, and would need to be updated, enhanced, and strengthened, thus resulting in increased expenses; (iii) Sogou’s cost of revenues were skyrocketing primarily because of significant increases in Traffic Acquisition Cost, which is a primary driver of Sogou’s cost of revenues, as Sogou was dealing with significant price inflation from increased competition; (iv) Sogou was going to alter its strategy concerning smart hardware and push the Company’s AI capabilities to increase product competitiveness; (v) as a result of altering  its smart  hardware  strategy,  Sogou had already decided to phase out non-AI-enabled hardware products, such as legacy models of Teemo Smart Watch, and transition to use products integrating AI technologies, which Sogou hoped would reduce its hardware  revenue  in the second half of  2018; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Sogou’s  public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Sogou Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W)

Class Period: Class A shares between August 2, 2018 and October 31, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 11, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/wayfair-inc-loss-form?wire=3

Allegations: Wayfair Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wayfair had been experiencing significantly diminished demand for its online product offerings and had significantly increased advertising spending to grow sales; (2) Wayfair, which was already more than one-third of the way into 3Q18 when it announced its 2Q18 results on August 2, 2018, had already dramatically increased advertising spending for 3Q18; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To learn more about the Wayfair Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 - October 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 2, 2019

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/astec-industries-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information regarding Astec’s business, operations and prospects, including that its wood pellet plants suffered from significant and costly problems that prevented them from running at their promised production capacity, posing a threat to the Company’s pellet plant business, its overall financial performance, and its financial outlook. As a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of Astec stock was artificially inflated to a high of nearly $70 per share during the Class Period. 

To learn more about the Astec Industries, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

