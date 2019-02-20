20/02/2019 13:45:00

CV Sciences’ PlusCBD Oil™ Gold Softgels Named “Top Pick” by ConsumerLab.com

Country’s top-selling hemp-derived CBD brand recognized for its purity and value; PlusCBD Oil™ products pass rigorous third-party quality testing for THC and heavy metals

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) (the “Company”, “CV Sciences”, “our”, “us” or “we”), a preeminent supplier and manufacturer of industry-dominating hemp CBD brand, PlusCBD Oil™, today announced that its best-selling product, PlusCBD Oil™ Gold Softgels, has been named a “Top Pick” by ConsumerLab.com, LLC (CL), a leading provider of independent test results for the supplement industry. PlusCBD Oil™ Gold Softgels received this recognition based on the product’s industry-leading purity and value, as well as its label accuracy.

Additionally, CV Sciences announced that each of its hemp CBD products tested– including PlusCBD™ Oil Capsules, Balm, Softgels, Drops, Sprays and Gummies – have passed CL’s rigorous quality testing for CBD, which includes tests for THC and heavy metals.

“Considering the significant variations that have been shown in the amounts and quality of CBD in marketed products, we believe credible third-party analysis and certification is critical for establishing and maintaining customer trust,” said Joseph Dowling, Chief Executive Officer of CV Sciences. “CV Sciences is committed to safety and integrity in all of our products, and we have gone the extra mile to ensure that PlusCBD Oil™ is the most innovative and highest quality CBD brand on the market. It is gratifying to see our hard work recognized by ConsumerLab, which maintains among the highest standards of any third-party group certifying the quality of dietary supplements.”

To conduct its test, CL purchased a sampling of popular products labeled to contain CBD, cannabinoids (other than THC), and/or hemp extracts, and tested them to determine the amount of CBD they contained compared to their labels. Products were also tested for contamination with lead, cadmium and arsenic, and then compared by label accuracy, quality and cost.

CV Sciences’ PlusCBD Oil™ is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD in independent retail and ranked second in sales overall in the independent natural products retailer channel when combining all supplement categories, according to SPINS, the leading provider of data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry.  The Company’s natural product retail channel includes more than 2,000 locations nationwide and the Company expects the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill to result in significantly increased distribution across food, drug and mass (FDM) channel retailers, broadening exposure and availability of PlusCBD Oil™ to millions of U.S. consumers.

About CV Sciences, Inc.

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) operates two distinct business segments:  a consumer product division focused on manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors; and a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD. The Company's Plus CBD Oil™ is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD on the market, according to SPINS, the leading provider of syndicated data and insights for the natural, organic and specialty products industry. CV Sciences, Inc. has primary offices and facilities in San Diego, California and Las Vegas, Nevada.  Additional information is available from OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.cvsciences.com

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:

ICR

Scott Van Winkle

617-956-6736

scott.vanwinkle@icrinc.com

Media Contact:

ICR

Cory Ziskind

646-277-1232

cory.ziskind@icrinc.com

 

