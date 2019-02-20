20/02/2019 00:59:54

CytoDyn to Hold Investment Community Conference Call on February 25, 2019

VANCOUVER, Washington, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTC.QB: CYDY) announces that Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D., director, President and CEO, and Richard Pestell, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., F.A.C.P., F.R.A.C.P., Chief Medical Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board, will host an investment community conference call to provide a business update, including current licensing opportunities, as well as the recently announced multi-pathway approach to concurrently explore leronlimab’s ability to block CCR5 in its role for potentially 8 cancer indications.    

Date:

Monday, February 25, 2019
  

Time:

4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT
  

Dial In:

877-407-2986 U.S. and Canada

201-378-4916 international

A live audio webcast may also be accessed via CytoDyn’s corporate website at www.cytodyn.com under the Investors section/IR Calendar and will be archived for 60 days. Web participants are encouraged to go to the website 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary software. The webcast can also be accessed via the following link:

https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cydy/mediaframe/28964/indexl.html

A replay of the conference call will be available until April 25, 2019. To access the replay, interested parties may dial 877-660-6853 (U.S./Canada) or 201-612-7415 (international) and enter conference identification number 13683202.

CONTACTS:

Investors:  

Nader Pourhassan, Ph.D.

President & CEO

Phone: 360-980-8524

Email: npourhassan@cytodyn.com

Cytodyn Logo.jpg

