20/02/2019 09:36:45

DHT Holdings, Inc. announces an adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 and 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, February 20, 2019 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) ("the Company") announced that, in connection with the cumulative effect of the previously announced (i) cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock paid on August 31, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 24, 2018, (ii) cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock paid on November 23, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 16, 2018 and (iii) cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock to be paid on February 26, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 19, 2019, the conversion price (the "Conversion Price") of the Company's 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 (the "2019 Notes") and the Company's 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 (the "2021 Notes" and together with the 2019 Notes, the "Notes") was adjusted, effective February 18, 2019. The Conversion Price of the 2019 Notes and the 2021 Notes was adjusted from $6.2599 per share to $6.1290 per share, which represents a conversion rate of approximately 163.1594 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes. A detailed calculation of the adjustment to the Conversion Price for both the 2019 Notes and the 2021 Notes can be found in the "Investor Relations" section of our website www.dhtankers.com.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize us by our business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance.  For further information: www.dhtankers.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company that are based on beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions, expectations, projections, intentions and beliefs about future events.  When used in this document, words such as "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "forecast," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.  These statements reflect DHT's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties.  Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.  These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties.  Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.  These forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and are not intended to give any assurance as to future results.  For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that might cause future results to differ, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 24, 2018.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release might not occur, and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO

Phone: +1 441 299 4981 and +47 984 39 935

E-mail: lch@dhtankers.com

Related content
19 Feb - 
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zuora, DHT, Bri..
06 Feb - 
DHT Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
30 Jan - 
DHT Holdings, Inc. 2018 Dividend Information
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:36 DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. announces an adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 and 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021
19 Feb BRS
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zuora, DHT, Bristow Group, CEVA, TriMas, and Hess Midstream Partners LP — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
06 Feb DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
30 Jan DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. 2018 Dividend Information
29 Jan DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to announce fourth quarter 2018 results on Wednesday February 6, 2019
04 Jan DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. announces relocation of the Co-CEOs to Singapore
02 Jan DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. announces share buyback
03 Dec DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) - Letter to Shareholders from the Co-CEOs
01 Nov DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2018 Results
30 Oct DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce third quarter 2018 results Thursday November 1, 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CryptoBlockCon Announces Full Slate of 2019 Events Designed to Connect Blockchain Experts
2
Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology
3
Exantas Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for Fourth Quarter 2018
4
The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Iliza Shlesinger Has Been Added to the All-Star Lineup of Garden of Laughs, Presented by Delta Air Lines
5
ACETO Announces Proposed Sale of its Chemicals Business Assets to New Mountain Capital for $338 million

Related stock quotes

DHT Holdings Inc 4.200 -0.9% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

10:11
Net Asset Value(s)
10:00
Medical Marijuana Dispensary Strive Life North Dakota Enters Supply Agreement With Pure Dakota Manufacturing
10:00
PotBotics: Bringing Big Data to Medical Cannabis -- CFN Media
10:00
Fortuna provides construction update at its Lindero gold project in Argentina
09:51
Delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm of Ahlsell AB (publ) (20/19)
09:39
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2019
09:36
DHT Holdings, Inc. announces an adjustment to the conversion price of its 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2019 and 4.5% Convertible Senior Notes due 2021
09:31
Net Asset Value(s)
09:30
Celebrate Berlin’s Bauhaus centenary at the Ellington Hotel

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 February 2019 10:28:25
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-02-20 11:28:25 - 2019-02-20 10:28:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY