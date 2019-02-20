20/02/2019 15:36:14

Dtex Systems Enhancements Increase Visibility Over System Administrator Activities and Behaviors

San Jose, Calif,, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dtex Systems, the leader in insider threat intelligence and detection, today announced that significant enhancements are being added to the Dtex Advanced User Behavior Intelligence Platform. These will allow customers to extend visibility over system administrators and other privileged users’ actions, providing the most accurate understanding available of how this groups’ activities and behaviors impact risk. The company also announced that platform scalability improvements are allowing enterprise and government customers to rapidly extend insider threat detection across hundreds of thousands of endpoints that are distributed across global environments.

“The security market is saturated with an overwhelming number of products and services. Most fail to understand that efficacy is proportionate to scalability. Solutions that can’t scale create blind spots, leaving too much to chance,” said Mohan Koo, Dtex Systems co-founder and CTO. “We’ve developed Dtex to not only provide the most advanced and accurate insider threat detection capabilities available, but also to answer to the scalability challenges that public and private sector organizations face.”  

Platform Visibility Enhancements

Dtex will collect additional user behavior data on endpoints, significantly improving insider threat detection capabilities. Enhancements will:

  • Increase visibility into system administrators’ behaviors, including privilege escalations and credential misuse

  • Enable geolocation capabilities to profile user behaviors taking place while endpoints are not connected to corporate networks, providing greater accuracy and threat detection

  • Deliver visibility into administrator actions on Windows Server platforms running enterprise email, web and database applications

Enterprise-Scale Insider Threat Detection

Platform architecture improvements make Dtex the most enterprise-ready and highly scalable insider threat detection and intelligence solution available. In response to customer demand, the platform provides:

  • Scale: Dtex supports high-performance and high-stability deployments across hundreds of thousands of users and endpoints

  • Security and Compliance: Dtex provides full compliance to federal security and compliance guidelines and regulations

  • Integration: Dtex provides integration with existing security infrastructures and leading SIEM and SOAR solutions including Splunk and ArcSight, and seamless integration for user and group information from directories into Dtex behavioral analytics

For additional information about today’s product announcement, visit: Dtex Advanced User Behavior Intelligence Platform (https://dtexsystems.com/the-dtex-platform/)

Also, today we published our annual review and analysis of insider threat trends across global organizations, download the Dtex 2019 Insider Threat Intelligence Report (https://dtexsystems.com/2019-insider-threat-intelligence-report/)

If you are attending RSA Conference, don’t forget to attend the 2019 Dtex Global Insider Threat Summit, featuring former NSA Director and Commander of US Cyber Command Admiral (Ret.) Mike Rogers: Register

Visit the new website: www.dtexsystems.com  

Follow Dtex on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DtexSystems

Join Dtex on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dtex-systems

Like Dtex on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Dtex-Systems-297181017056254  

About Dtex Systems

Dtex turns employees, executives, contractors and partners into trusted insiders. The award-winning Dtex Advanced User Behavior Intelligence Platform reduces insider threat risk by providing intelligence about behaviors and activities across massive numbers of distributed user endpoints. Dtex combines the largest library of known malicious and negligent behaviors, machine learning and advanced analytics. This gives the platform the power to detect insider threats in near real time, reduce false positives, and free security and risk professionals from having to spend time analyzing overwhelming volumes of data and logs. Dtex is scalable and deploys quickly. It only collects light-weight data needed to identify risky behaviors, which never slows network, endpoint or user performance. Patented anonymization capabilities protect privacy and ensure compliance. Investors include Wing Venture Capital and Norwest Venture partners. Customers include the world’s leading banks, manufacturers, healthcare organizations, government agencies, and law firms. The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Williams Formula 1 Racing, and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer are among customers using Dtex to reduce insider threat risk. https://www.dtexsystems.com/

