20/02/2019 01:32:36

Fibra Inn Announces Hotel Indicators for January 2019

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deutsche Bank Mexico, S.A., Banking institution, Trust Division F/1616 or Fibra Inn (BMV: FINN13, ADR/OTC: DFBRY) (“Fibra Inn” or “the Company”), an internally-managed Mexican real estate investment trust specialized in the hotel industry serving the traveler with international brands, today announced its operating results for its hotel indicators for January 2019.

MONTHLY SAME-STORE SALES

41 hotels

Jan 2019

Jan 2018

Change %

Room Revenue (Ps. millions)136.5144.8-5.8%
Occupancy52.6%56.5%-3.9 pp
ADR (Ps.)1,285.81,254.52.5%
RevPar (Ps.)676.8709.0-4.5%

The 5.8% decrease in Revenue per Available Room was due to various factors that took place during January 2019:

  1. The gasoline shortage mainly affected hotels located in the central region of the country.

  2. Higher room availability in the cities Chihuahua, Puebla and Bajio was reflected, consequently resulting in market share redistribution.

  3. The temporary U.S. government shutdown impacted hotels in Ciudad Juarez.

The aforementioned resulted in an occupancy decrease of 3.9 percentage points, which was not offset by the 2.5% increase in the average daily rate.

Total Sales for January 2019 were:

TOTAL MONTHLY SALES

 

Jan 2019

Jan 2018

Change %

Number of hotels4242 
Room Revenue (Ps. millions)139.6146.3-4.6%
Occupancy52.0%56.2%-4.2 pp
ADR (Ps.)1,292.11,244.03.9%
RevPar672.4699.5-3.9%

The same-store sales calculation included all the hotels that have been in Fibra Inn’s portfolio for at least half of the period under discussion. In this case, it is important to consider that the calculation for the month of January exclude two hotels: (i) the Hotel Holiday Inn Ciudad Juarez, which remained closed from September 1, 2017 and August 14, 2018; and (ii) the Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Culiacan, which was sold in August 27, 2018.

Fibra Inn has a portfolio of 42 total properties, with 6,786 rooms in operation. Additionally, Fibra Inn has a minority interest in four properties, currently being externally developed under the Hotel Factory model, representing 633 rooms.

About the Company

Fibra Inn is a Mexican trust formed primarily to acquire, develop and rent a broad range of hotel properties in Mexico for the business and leisure traveler. The Company has signed franchise, license and brand usage agreements with international hotel brands for the operation of global brands as well as the operation of national brands. These hotels enjoy some of the industry’s top loyalty programs. Fibra Inn trades its Real Estate Certificates (Certificados Bursátiles Fiduciarios Inmobiliarios or “CBFIs”) on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “FINN13”; its ADRs trade on the OTC market in the U.S. under the ticker symbol “DFBRY”.

www.fibrainn.mx

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. Also, certain reclassifications have been made to make figures comparable for the periods. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

In Mexico: In New York:
Lizette Chang, IRO Maria Barona / Melanie Carpenter
Fibra Inn i-advize Corporate Communications
Tel. 52-1-81-1778-5926 Tel. (212) 406-3691
lchang@fibrainn.mx mbarona@i-advize.com

FIBRA OFFICIAL LOGO.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
18 Feb
VELO
Sjovt at se dem der hårdnakket har påstået, at de er langt også er dem der sælger. Samme personer de..
14
14 Feb
PNDORA
Jeg vædder hermed håneretten på, at det værste i Pandora er overstået. Jeg synes, at kunne fornem..
14
13 Feb
FING-B
Sådan skal de nye FPS kort fra Fingerprint Cards aktiveres. Smukt og ligetil https://m.youtube.com/..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CryptoBlockCon Announces Full Slate of 2019 Events Designed to Connect Blockchain Experts
2
Hemp, Inc. Celebrates Emerging Hemp Program in Puerto Rico as CEO Scouts Land for Hemp Growing Eco-Village and Other Hemp Growing Partners
3
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Appoints Atif Abbas, M.D., as Vice President, Head of Oncology & Immunology Clinical Development
4
The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Iliza Shlesinger Has Been Added to the All-Star Lineup of Garden of Laughs, Presented by Delta Air Lines
5
Executive Researchers from Leading Search Firms to Convene in London for AESC’s Executive Research 4.0 Forum

Latest news

02:53
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) and Encourages HIIQ Investors to Contact the Firm
02:39
ACETO Announces Proposed Sale of its Chemicals Business Assets to New Mountain Capital for $338 million
01:32
Fibra Inn Announces Hotel Indicators for January 2019
01:30
RedAwning Opens Up New Office in Palma de Mallorca, Spain To Offer Industry-Leading Distribution, Marketing + Reservations Services to European Property Managers
01:20
Archrock Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance
00:59
CytoDyn to Hold Investment Community Conference Call on February 25, 2019
00:20
Exantas Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for Fourth Quarter 2018
00:14
Hi-Crush Partners LP Files 2018 10-K
00:01
Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 February 2019 04:16:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-02-20 05:16:16 - 2019-02-20 04:16:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY