FirstBank Announces Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Carbondale Branch Location

CARBONDALE, Colo., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank, one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” announced a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at 791 Highway 133 in Carbondale for its newest branch location.

The branch, which represents FirstBank’s first location in Carbondale and continued growth in the Roaring Fork Valley, is expected to create at least eight new full-time jobs. It also signals FirstBank’s broader commitment to the local community, including cultivating partnerships with the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce and local nonprofit Carbondale Arts.

During the ceremony, Mayor Dan Richardson will speak along with FirstBank’s Roaring Fork Valley Market President Dave Portman, who will be presenting a $10,000 donation to Carbondale Arts in support of its art youth education program. Arts Education Coordinator Katherine Rich and Carbondale Chamber of Commerce Board Member Sarah Murray will also be onsite to say a few remarks.

“We are excited to deepen our relationships in and around Carbondale,” explained Portman. “Partnering with the Carbondale Chamber and Carbondale Arts -- who are already doing great work locally -- helps our mission of making a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

FirstBank also announced that it will be the presenting sponsor of the Chamber’s “First Fridays Carbondale,” a monthly event that celebrates the town’s arts, shopping and dining culture. The sponsorship will enable the Chamber to expand the event’s reach and leverage FirstBank’s growing digital channels, while benefitting participating businesses.

“The Carbondale Chamber welcomes FirstBank to the Carbondale community,” said Andrea Stewart, executive director of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to marketing and promoting FirstBank, alongside our 480+ members, in our continued efforts to make Carbondale a more vital and dynamic place to live, work, and visit.”

The Carbondale branch is expected to open in October and will occupy just under 5,500 square feet. The new space will be designed by local firm, A4, with Carbondale’s own B&H General Contractors acting as general contractor.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in Colorado in 1963. Today, the bank maintains more than $18 billion in assets and operates more than 115 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank offers a variety of checking accounts, savings accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, and a full range of commercial banking services, including financing, treasury management and deposit accounts. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a leader in corporate philanthropy, contributing more than $65 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving all employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com .

###

Member FDIC

Chandra Brin

FirstBank

303-235-1402

chandra.brin@efirstbank.com