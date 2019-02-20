Five SolarWinds Leaders Recognized as 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds MSP (NYSE:SWI), a leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named five of its channel leaders for the 2019 Channel Chiefs list. Brian Benfer, vice president, Americas Sales; Mike Cullen, vice president, Customer Experience and Business Strategy; Sara Foley, product management director, R&D; Stefanie Hammond, senior channel sales specialist; and Leo Sanchez, vice president, Worldwide Customer Support, were all recognized by CRN.

“All of the team at SolarWinds is extremely proud to see these five outstanding individuals honored by CRN,” said John Pagliuca, senior vice president, SolarWinds MSP. “Each one of them has gone above and beyond to support the SolarWinds MSP mission to drive growth, revenue, and success for our partners, which is what fuels our entire business. Their IT channel vision, leadership, and commitment truly make them deserving of this award.”

Channel Chief honorees are selected for the annual list by CRN’s editorial staff based on their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.

In 2018, SolarWinds MSP deepened its commitment to its partners in a number of ways, including launching four new services for MSPs: the MSP Institute , a business playbook providing training and tips through business, sales, marketing, and technical tracks from experts and industry leaders; the Security Resource Center , a quick and easy way for MSPs to get the information they need about current security issues, trends, and best practices; MSP Pulse , a benchmarking tool that enables MSPs to get a business health checkup and peer comparison; and the MSP Advice Project , a peer-to-peer networking community designed for MSPs to share knowledge, tips, and advice with fellow service providers.

“The individuals on CRN’s 2019 Channel Chiefs list deserve special recognition for their contribution and support in the development of robust partner programs, innovative business strategies, and significant influence to the overall health of the IT channel,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “We applaud each Channel Chief’s remarkable record of accomplishments and look forward to following their continued success.”

The 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs and appears in the February 2019 issue of CRN.

#SWImsp

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT infrastructure management software. Our products give organizations worldwide, regardless of type, size or IT infrastructure complexity, the power to monitor and manage the performance of their IT environments, whether on-premise, in the cloud, or in hybrid models. We continuously engage with all types of technology professionals—IT operations professionals, DevOps professionals, and managed service providers (MSPs)—to understand the challenges they face maintaining high-performing and highly available IT infrastructures. The insights we gain from engaging with them, in places like our THWACK ® online community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Targeted for MSPs, the SolarWinds MSP product portfolio delivers broad, scalable IT service management solutions that integrate layered security, collective intelligence, and smart automation. Our products are designed to enable MSPs to provide highly effective outsourced IT services for their SMB end customers and more efficiently manage their own businesses. Learn more today at solarwindsmsp.com

The SolarWinds and SolarWinds MSP trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC, SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. or its affiliates and may be registered or pending registration with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other SolarWinds MSP and SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks (and may be registered trademarks) of their respective companies.

© 2019 SolarWinds MSP Canada ULC and SolarWinds MSP UK Ltd. All rights reserved.

For more information:

Karla Walls

karla.walls@solarwinds.com