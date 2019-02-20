20/02/2019 22:56:25

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Molson Coors Brewing Company (“Molson” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAP) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Molson between February 14, 2017 and February 11, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Molson failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson’s investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (2) consequently, Molson misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (3) Molson lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Molson’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On February 12, 2019, Molson announced that it would restate its financial statements for fiscal years 2016 and 2017 after the audit committee found errors in Molson’s financial reporting. On this news, Molson’s share price fell $6.17, or more than 9.4%, to close at $59.19 per share on February 12, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 16, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at https://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

Related content
20 Feb - 
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Acti..
20 Feb - 
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, VALE, UXIN and TAP: Levi ..
20 Feb - 
Recent Analysis Shows NVIDIA, Molson Coors Brewing, Inv..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

20 Feb TAP
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)
20 Feb MU
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of AXGN, ALKS, MU and TAP
20 Feb VALE
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for YRCW, VALE, UXIN and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
20 Feb NVDA
Recent Analysis Shows NVIDIA, Molson Coors Brewing, Invacare, The Blackstone Group, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Tech Data Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
19 Feb MU
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GS, ALKS, MU and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Feb TAP
First Filed Securities Class Action Against Molson Coors Brewing Co. Filed by Block & Leviton LLP; Shareholders Are Reminded to Contact the Firm
19 Feb TAP
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for DNKEY, PRGO, ASTE and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
19 Feb TAP
Molson Coors Class Action Lawsuit: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company – TAP
18 Feb ATVI
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for IMMU, DBVT, ATVI and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
18 Feb TAP
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AXGN, TYME, UXIN and TAP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Mustang Bio and Nationwide Children’s Hospital Enter into Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement for Oncolytic Virus (C134) to Treat Glioblastoma Multiforme
2
ACETO Announces Proposed Sale of its Chemicals Business Assets to New Mountain Capital for $338 million
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ) and Encourages HIIQ Investors to Contact the Firm
4
CytoDyn to Hold Investment Community Conference Call on February 25, 2019
5
Archrock Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Provides 2019 Guidance

Related stock quotes

Molson Coors Brewing Com.. 61.39 0.5% Stock price increasing

Latest news

00:17
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Maxar Technologies Inc. – MAXR
20 Feb
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Vale S.A. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
20 Feb
VAALCO Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
20 Feb
SP Plus Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results
20 Feb
Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019
20 Feb
Kearny Financial Corp. Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend
20 Feb
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Molson Coors Brewing Company (TAP)
20 Feb
MERGER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. - MXWL

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
21 February 2019 00:38:57
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-02-21 01:38:57 - 2019-02-21 00:38:57 - 1000 - Website: OKAY