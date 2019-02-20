19/02/2019 23:48:01

Grupo Elektra Announces 13% EBITDA Growth to Ps.4,836 Million in 4Q18

—Operating profit increases 8% to Ps.3,968 million in the period—

—Continuous dynamism of the commercial and financial businesses

  translates into a 7% increase in consolidated revenues, to Ps.29,047 million—

—13% growth in consolidated deposits, to Ps.123,463 million,

generates strong prospects for the financial business—

—The delinquency rate of Banco Azteca Mexico is reduced from 4.2% to 3.5%—

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America’s leading specialty retailer and financial services company and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced fourth quarter 2018 and full year 2018 financial results.

Consolidated Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue was Ps.29,047 million in the period, 7% above the Ps.27,087 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Costs and operating expenses were Ps.24,210 million, from Ps.22,803 million for the same period of 2017.

As a result, Grupo Elektra reported EBITDA of Ps.4,836 million, 13% higher than the Ps.4,284 million of the previous year’s quarter; EBITDA margin was 17% for the period, one percentage point above the previous year. 

Operating profit was Ps.3,968 million this quarter, 8% above the Ps.3,669 million in the same period of 2017.

The company reported net income of Ps.5,913 million, compared to net profit of Ps.902 million a year ago.

 4Q 2017

4Q 2018

Change

   

Ps.

%

 

  

 

 

Consolidated revenue

$27,087

$29,047

$1,959

7%

     

EBITDA  

$4,284

$4,836

$552

13%

     

Operating profit

 

Net result 

$3,669

$902

$3,968

$5,913

$299

$5,011

8%

 

---

  

 

 

 

Net result per share

$3.90

$25.99

$22.09

---

     

Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.       

As of December 31, 2017, Elektra* outstanding shares were 231.3 million and as of December 31, 2018, were 227.5 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 7%, as a result of 9% and 5% growth in both financial revenue and commercial sales, respectively.

The increase in financial revenue — to Ps.17,362 million from Ps.15,968 million the previous year— mainly reflects revenue growth of 19% at Banco Azteca Mexico, in the context of strong growth in the gross portfolio and a notable dynamism in deposits.

The increase in commercial division sales —to Ps.11,685 million from Ps.11,119 million last year— mainly results from the dynamic performance of Italika motorcycles sales in the quarter; with models that optimally meet the need for efficient and safe transportation for thousands of users, as well as solid growth in electronic and computer lines that are marketed in the most competitive market conditions.

Recently, such strategies have gained additional momentum with the launch of a new store format with a larger exhibition space that includes an extensive merchandise and services selection to satisfy an increasing number of customers.  Similarly, Grupo Elektra's Omni-channel operations —through the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which offers thousands of products at unparalleled prices, from any device and at all times— has further strengthened the company's commercial business performance.

Costs and Expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter had a marginal decrease to Ps.11,915 million, from Ps.11,965 million in the previous year, as a result of a 6% decrease in financial costs —which reflects lower provisions requirements for credit risks, in line with solid increase in asset quality— and a 2% increase in commercial costs, congruent with growth in merchandise revenues.

Sales, administration, and promotion expenses increased 13% to Ps.12,295 million, as a result of: increases in personnel expenses, in the context of growing operations, both in the financial and commercial businesses, mainly related to digital banking and Omni-channel strategies; higher payment of rents, related to increases in both the number and size of Elektra stores; and an increase in advertising expenses, which translates in a superior position of Grupo Elektra in the market.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA grew 13% to Ps.4,836 million this quarter. Operating income increased 8% to Ps.3,968 million, from Ps.3,669 million for the same quarter of 2017.

The most significant variation below EBITDA was a positive variation of Ps.7,480 million in other financial results —which reflects a 12% appreciation this quarter in the market value of the underlying assets of financial instruments held by the company, and does not imply cash flow— compared to a 15% decrease a year ago.

Congruent with the positive variation of other financial results, an increase of Ps.2,746 million in the provision of taxes was registered during the period.

Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.5,913 million, compared to a net profit of Ps.902 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method in this case.

This presentation shows the debt of the company, without considering the immediate and term deposits of Banco Azteca, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial markets participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.

Corresponding with this, debt with cost was Ps.21,635 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to Ps.13,464 million from the previous year.

The growth in the debt balance is derived mainly from the issuance of Certificados Bursátiles for Ps.7,500 million in the second quarter of 2018 for capital investments related to the growth and improvement of the distribution infrastructure and the operations of the company. During 2018, 62 new Elektra stores were opened, and 55 existing stores were remodeled, a new Italika motorcycle assembly line was launched, and investments were made in systems development to optimize the operation of Banco Azteca and Tiendas Elektra.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.31,052 million, from Ps.15,574 million from previous year. As a result, the net cash balance excluding the amount of debt with cost as of December 31, 2018, was favorable at Ps.9,417 million, compared to a positive figure of Ps.2,110 million a year ago.

The company's equity increased 20% to Ps.84,572 million; while the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.6 times at the close of the quarter.

       
  

As of

December

31, 2017

As of

December

31, 2018

Change

 
  

Ps.

%

 
       
       
 Cash & marketable fin. instr.$15,574$31,052$15,47899% 
 Inventories$9,225$9,375$1502% 
 Other current assets$1,374$3,905$2,530--- 
 Financial instruments$17,819$16,745($1,074)-6% 
 Accounts receivable$26,693$32,122$5,42920% 
 Investment share$30,319$33,338$3,01910% 
 Fixed assets$5,189$7,404$2,21543% 
 Other assets$1,474$2,105$63143% 
 

Total assets

$107,669

$136,046

$28,377

26%

 

       
 Short-term debt$3,217$8,410$5,194161% 
 Other short-term liabilities$18,156$18,789$6333% 
 Long-term debt$10,247$13,225$2,97829% 
 Other long-term debt$5,834$11,050$5,21689% 

 

Total liabilities

$37,452

$51,474

$14,022

37%

 

 

Stakeholder´s equity

$70,217

$84,572

$14,355

20%

 

 

Liabilities and equity

$107,669

$136,046

$28,377

26%

 

 Figures in millions of pesos.     
       

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

Banco Azteca Mexico, Advance America, and Banco Azteca Latin America’s consolidated gross portfolio as of December 31, 2018 grew 4% to Ps.97,579 million, from Ps.93,659 million for the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.1% at the end of the period, compared to 4.7% in the previous year.

The gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico grew 5% to Ps.80,346 million, from Ps.76,741 million a year ago.

The delinquency rate for the bank at the end of the quarter was 3.5%, from 4.2% for the previous year. The past-due loan portfolio is reserved 2.5 times, which reflects a past-due portfolio of Ps.2,825 million, in comparison to allowance for credit risks of Ps.7,011 million in the balance sheet, as of December 31, 2018.

The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines —consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca— was 63 weeks at the end of the fourth quarter.

Grupo Elektra consolidated deposits were Ps.123,463 million, 13% higher than the Ps.109,373 million a year ago. Deposits of Banco Azteca Mexico were Ps.122,182 million, 13% higher than the Ps.108,654 million a year ago. 

As of December 31, 2018, the capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 18.19%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 7,269 storefronts, compared to 7,139 units a year ago.

During 2018, 62 new Elektra stores were opened at strategic locations throughout Mexico, with greater exhibition area, which increases the offer of products and services and maximizes customer shopping experiences.

The company has 4,630 storefronts in Mexico, 2,000 in the United States, and 639 in Central and South America. The extensive distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers, granting superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Twelve Month Results

Total consolidated revenue in 2018 grew 9% to Ps.103,522 million, from Ps.94,979 million for 2017, boosted by 10% and 7% growth in both financial and commercial businesses, respectively.

EBITDA was Ps.18,150 million, 8% higher than the Ps.16,754 million for the same period a year ago; the EBITDA margin for 2018 was 18%. Operating profit grew 5% to Ps.15,116 million.

The company reported net income of Ps.14,742 million, compared to Ps.15,398 million a year ago. The change mainly results from a lesser appreciation this period in the market value of underlying financial instruments that the company holds, which doesn’t imply cash flow, compared to the prior year

 2017

2018

  Change

   

Ps.

%

 

  

 

 

Consolidated revenue

$94,979

$103,522

$8,543

9%

  

 

 

 

EBITDA  

$16,754

$18,150

$1,396

8%

     

Operating profit

Net result 

$14,429

$15,398

$15,116

$14,742

$687

$(656)

5%

-4%

  

 

 

 

Net result per share

$66.57

$64.80

$(1.77)

-3%

     

Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.       

As of December 31, 2017, Elektra* outstanding shares were 231.3 million and as of December 31, 2018, were 227.5 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America’s leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States.  The group operates more than 7,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Panama and El Salvador.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx

 

 

Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

rvillarreal@gruposalinas.com.mx

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

               
 

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 
 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

 
 

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

 
  

 

 

     

 

 

 

 

 

 
  

 

 

 

 

         
   

4Q17

 

4Q18

 

Change

 
      

 

   

 

    
  Financial income  15,968 59%

 

  17,362 60%

 

  1,394 9% 
  Commercial income  11,119 41%

 

  11,685 40%

 

  566 5% 
  

Income

 

27,087

 

100%

 

 

29,047

 

100%

 

  1,959 7%

 

               
  Financial cost  4,293 16%   4,054 14%   (239)-6% 
  Commercial cost  7,671 28%   7,861 27%   190 2% 
  

Costs

 

11,965

 

44%

 

 

11,915

 

41%

   (49)0%

 

               
  

Gross income

 

15,123

 

56%

 

 

17,131

 

59%

   2,009 13% 
               
  

Sales, administration and promotion expenses

 

10,838

 

40%

 

 

12,295

 

42%

   1,457 13% 
   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
  

EBITDA

 

 

4,284

 

16%

 

 

4,836

 

17%

   552 13% 
   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
  Depreciation and amortization  626 2%   847 3%   221 35% 
               
  Other expense (income), net  (10)0%   21 0%   32 ----

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
  

Operating income

 

3,669

 

14%

 

 

3,968

 

14%

   299 8% 
   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
  Comprehensive financial result:

 

   

 

      

 

     Interest income  300 1%   361 1%   60 20%

 

     Interest expense  (352)-1%   (610)-2%   (258)-73%

 

     Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net  896 3%   376 1%   (520)-58%

 

     Other financial results, net  (2,555)-9%   4,925 17%   7,480 ----

 

   

 

(1,710

)

-6%

 

 

5,052

 

17%

   6,762 ----

 

              

 

  Participation  in  the  net  income of           

 

  CASA and other associated companies  (506)-2%   (22)0%   484 ----

 

              

 

  

Income before income tax

 

1,453

 

5%

 

 

8,998

 

31%

   7,545 ----

 

              

 

  Income tax  (203)-1%   (2,949)-10%   (2,746)----

 

               
  

Income before discontinued operations

 

1,250

 

5%

 

 

6,049

 

21%

   4,799 384% 
               
  Result from discontinued operations   (105)0%   (60)0%   46 43% 
               
  Impairment of intangible assets  (243)-1%   (76)0%   167 ---- 
               
  

Consolidated net income

 

 

902

 

3%

 

 

5,913

 

20%

 

  5,011 ---- 
               

 

               
 

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 
 

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

 
 

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

 
  

 

 

     

 

 

 

 

 

 
  

 

 

 

 

         
   

2017

 

2018

 

Change

 
      

 

   

 

    
  Financial income  59,366 63%

 

  65,533 63%

 

  6,167 10% 
  Commercial income  35,614 37%

 

  37,989 37%

 

  2,376 7% 
  

Income

 

94,979

 

100%

 

 

103,522

 

100%

 

  8,543 9%

 

               
  Financial cost  13,254 14%   15,021 15%   1,767 13% 
  Commercial cost  23,989 25%   24,762 24%   773 3% 
  

Costs

 

37,243

 

39%

 

 

39,783

 

38%

   2,540 7%

 

               
  

Gross income

 

57,737

 

61%

 

 

63,739

 

62%

   6,003 10% 
               
  

Sales, administration and promotion expenses

 

40,982

 

43%

 

 

45,589

 

44%

   4,607 11% 
   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
  

EBITDA

 

 

16,754

 

18%

 

 

18,150

 

18%

   1,396 8% 
   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
  Depreciation and amortization  2,270 2%   3,023 3%   754 33% 
   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
  Other expense, net  56 0%   11 0%   (44)-80%

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
  

Operating Income

 

14,429

 

15%

 

 

15,116

 

15%

   687 5% 
   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

     
  Comprehensive financial result:

 

   

 

      

 

     Interest income  731 1%   876 1%   145 20%

 

     Interest expense  (1,493)-2%   (2,023)-2%   (530)-35%

 

     Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net  (317)0%   (76)0%   242 76%

 

     Other financial results, net  9,297 10%   7,770 8%   (1,527)-16%

 

   

 

8,217

 

9%

 

 

6,547

 

6%

   (1,670)-20%

 

              

 

  Participation  in  the  net  income of           

 

  CASA and other associated companies  (526)-1%   (188)0%   338 64%

 

              

 

  

Income before income tax

 

22,119

 

23%

 

 

21,474

 

21%

   (645)-3%

 

              

 

  Income tax  (6,161)-6%   (6,591)-6%   (429)-7%

 

               
  

Income before discontinued operations

 

15,958

 

17%

 

 

14,884

 

14%

   (1,074)-7% 
               
  Result from discontinued operations   (309)0%   (65)0%   244 79% 
               
  Impairment of intangible assets  (251)0%   (76)0%   175 70% 
               
  

Consolidated net income

 

 

15,398

 

16%

 

 

14,742

 

14%

 

  (656)-4% 
               

             
  

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

 

 

 
  

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

 

 

 

 

 

 

MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial

Business

Financial

Business

Grupo

Elektra

 

 

Commercial

Business

Financial

Business

Grupo

Elektra

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At December 31, 2017

 

At December 31, 2018

 

 

 
             
 Cash and cash equivalents  4,174  21,433  25,607   8,407  17,776  26,183   577 2%
             
 Marketable financial instruments  11,400  44,282  55,682   22,645  56,382  79,027   23,345 42%
             
 Performing loan portfolio  -   61,734  61,734   -   63,229  63,229   1,495 2%
 Total past-due loans  -   4,133  4,133   -   3,694  3,694   (439)-11%
 Gross loan portfolio  -   65,867  65,867   -   66,923  66,923   1,056 2%
             
 Allowance for credit risks  -   8,250  8,250   -   8,025  8,025   (225)-3%
             
 Loan portfolio, net  -   57,617  57,617   -   58,898  58,898   1,281 2%
             
 Inventories  9,257  -  9,257   9,375  -  9,375   118 1%
             
 Other current assets   7,523  9,657  17,180   20,462  10,240  30,703   13,523 79%
             
 

Total current assets

 

32,354

 

132,988

 

165,342

 

 

60,890

 

143,296

 

204,186

   38,844 23%
 

 

           
 Financial instruments  17,819  324  18,144   16,745  282  17,027   (1,117)-6%
             
 Performing loan portfolio  -   27,513  27,513   -   30,397  30,397   2,884 10%
 Total past-due loans  -   279  279   -   259  259   (20)-7%
 Gross loan portfolio  -   27,792  27,792   -   30,656  30,656   2,864 10%
             
 Allowance for credit risks  -   734  734   -   760  760   26 4%
             
 Loan portfolio  -   27,058  27,058   -   29,896  29,896   2,838 10%
 

 

           
 Other non-current assets   5,099  656  5,755   2,836  188  3,023   (2,732)-47%
 

 

           
 Investment in shares  2,125  -   2,125   1,933  -   1,933   (192)-9%
 Property, furniture, equipment and           
   investment in stores, net  5,258  3,165  8,423   7,404  4,918  12,323   3,900 46%
 Intangible assets  661  6,700  7,361   633  6,694  7,327   (34)0%
 Other assets  813  385  1,198   1,472  301  1,773   575 48%
 

TOTAL ASSETS

 

64,130

 

171,277

 

235,407

 

 

91,913

 

185,575

 

277,489

   42,082 18%
 

 

           
             
 Demand and term deposits  -  109,373  109,373   -  123,463  123,463   14,090 13%
 Creditors from repurchase agreements  -  7,122  7,122   -  6,237  6,237   (885)-12%
 Short-term debt  3,217  534  3,751   8,410  63  8,473   4,722 126%
 

Short-term liabilities with cost

  3,217  117,029  120,246   8,410  129,763  138,174   17,928 15%
 

 

           
 Suppliers and other short-term liabilities  15,382  9,562  24,944   15,589  10,204  25,793   849 3%
 

Short-term liabilities without cost

  15,382  9,562  24,944   15,589  10,204  25,793   849 3%
             
 

Total short-term liabilities

 

18,598

 

126,591

 

145,190

 

 

23,999

 

139,967

 

163,966

   18,776 13%
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    
 Long-term debt  9,659  1,105  10,765   12,478  2,586  15,065   4,300 40%
 

Long-term liabilities with cost

  9,659  1,105  10,765   12,478  2,586  15,065   4,300 40%
             
 

Long-term liabilities without cost

  5,827  3,408  9,235   11,049  2,836  13,886   4,650 50%
 

 

  

 

   

 

    
 

Total long-term liabilities

 

15,487

 

4,513

 

20,000

 

 

23,528

 

5,423

 

28,950

   8,950 45%
             
 

TOTAL LIABILITIES

 

34,085

 

131,105

 

165,190

 

 

47,527

 

145,390

 

192,917

   27,727 17%
             
 

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

 

30,045

 

40,172

 

70,217

 

 

44,387

 

40,185

 

84,572

   14,355 20%
 

 

           
 

 

           
 

LIABILITIES + EQUITY

 

64,130

 

171,277

 

235,407

 

 

91,913

 

185,575

 

277,489

   42,082 18%
             

           
  

INFRASTRUCTURE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

4Q17

 

4Q18

 

Change

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Points of sale in Mexico

 

  

 

     
 Elektra   1,05115%   1,11315%   62 6%
 Salinas y Rocha   471%   441%   (3)-6%
 Banco Azteca  1,28218%   1,30418%   22 2%
 Freestanding branches  2,06029%   2,16930%   109 5%
 

Total

 

4,440

62%

 

 

4,630

64%

   190 4%
 

 

 

  

 

     
 

Points of sale in Central and South America

         
 Elektra   1652%   1712%   6 4%
 Banco Azteca  1652%   1712%   6 4%
 Freestanding branches  3214%   2974%   (24)-7%
 

Total

 

651

9%

 

 

639

9%

   (12)-2%
 

 

 

  

 

     
 

Points of sale in North America

 

  

 

     
 Advance America  2,04829%   2,00028%   (48)-2%
 

Total

 

2,048

29%

 

 

2,000

28%

   (48)-2%
  

 

        
 

TOTAL

 

7,139

100%

 

 

7,269

100%

   130 2%
 

 

 

        
 

 

 

        
  

 

        
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    
 

Floor space (m²)

 

1,592

100%

 

 

1,703

100%

   110 7%
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

    
 

 

 

  

 

     
 

 

 

  

 

     
 

Employees

 

  

 

     
 Mexico  57,44580%   67,56782%   10,122 18%
 Central and South America  8,92812%   9,41611%   488 5%
 North America  5,7148%   5,6857%   (29)-1%
 

Total employees

 

72,087

100%

 

 

82,668

100%

   10,581 15%

