Grupo Elektra Announces 13% EBITDA Growth to Ps.4,836 Million in 4Q18

—Operating profit increases 8% to Ps.3,968 million in the period—
—Continuous dynamism of the commercial and financial businesses
translates into a 7% increase in consolidated revenues, to Ps.29,047 million—
—13% growth in consolidated deposits, to Ps.123,463 million,
generates strong prospects for the financial business—
—The delinquency rate of Banco Azteca Mexico is reduced from 4.2% to 3.5%—
MEXICO CITY, Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA*; Latibex: XEKT), Latin America’s leading specialty retailer and financial services company and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced fourth quarter 2018 and full year 2018 financial results.
Consolidated Fourth Quarter Results
Consolidated revenue was Ps.29,047 million in the period, 7% above the Ps.27,087 million for the same quarter of the previous year. Costs and operating expenses were Ps.24,210 million, from Ps.22,803 million for the same period of 2017.
As a result, Grupo Elektra reported EBITDA of Ps.4,836 million, 13% higher than the Ps.4,284 million of the previous year’s quarter; EBITDA margin was 17% for the period, one percentage point above the previous year.
Operating profit was Ps.3,968 million this quarter, 8% above the Ps.3,669 million in the same period of 2017.
The company reported net income of Ps.5,913 million, compared to net profit of Ps.902 million a year ago.
|
|4Q 2017
4Q 2018
Change
|
|
|
Ps.
%
|
|
Consolidated revenue
|$27,087
$29,047
$1,959
7%
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|$4,284
$4,836
$552
13%
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
Net result
|$3,669
$902
$3,968
$5,913
$299
$5,011
8%
---
|
|
Net result per share
|$3.90
$25.99
$22.09
---
|
|
|
|
|
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of December 31, 2017, Elektra* outstanding shares were 231.3 million and as of December 31, 2018, were 227.5 million.
Revenue
Consolidated revenue increased 7%, as a result of 9% and 5% growth in both financial revenue and commercial sales, respectively.
The increase in financial revenue — to Ps.17,362 million from Ps.15,968 million the previous year— mainly reflects revenue growth of 19% at Banco Azteca Mexico, in the context of strong growth in the gross portfolio and a notable dynamism in deposits.
The increase in commercial division sales —to Ps.11,685 million from Ps.11,119 million last year— mainly results from the dynamic performance of Italika motorcycles sales in the quarter; with models that optimally meet the need for efficient and safe transportation for thousands of users, as well as solid growth in electronic and computer lines that are marketed in the most competitive market conditions.
Recently, such strategies have gained additional momentum with the launch of a new store format with a larger exhibition space that includes an extensive merchandise and services selection to satisfy an increasing number of customers. Similarly, Grupo Elektra's Omni-channel operations —through the online store www.elektra.com.mx, which offers thousands of products at unparalleled prices, from any device and at all times— has further strengthened the company's commercial business performance.
Costs and Expenses
Consolidated costs for the quarter had a marginal decrease to Ps.11,915 million, from Ps.11,965 million in the previous year, as a result of a 6% decrease in financial costs —which reflects lower provisions requirements for credit risks, in line with solid increase in asset quality— and a 2% increase in commercial costs, congruent with growth in merchandise revenues.
Sales, administration, and promotion expenses increased 13% to Ps.12,295 million, as a result of: increases in personnel expenses, in the context of growing operations, both in the financial and commercial businesses, mainly related to digital banking and Omni-channel strategies; higher payment of rents, related to increases in both the number and size of Elektra stores; and an increase in advertising expenses, which translates in a superior position of Grupo Elektra in the market.
EBITDA and net result
EBITDA grew 13% to Ps.4,836 million this quarter. Operating income increased 8% to Ps.3,968 million, from Ps.3,669 million for the same quarter of 2017.
The most significant variation below EBITDA was a positive variation of Ps.7,480 million in other financial results —which reflects a 12% appreciation this quarter in the market value of the underlying assets of financial instruments held by the company, and does not imply cash flow— compared to a 15% decrease a year ago.
Congruent with the positive variation of other financial results, an increase of Ps.2,746 million in the provision of taxes was registered during the period.
Grupo Elektra reported net income of Ps.5,913 million, compared to a net profit of Ps.902 million a year ago.
Unconsolidated Balance Sheet
A pro forma exercise of the balance sheet of Grupo Elektra is presented, to allow the visualization of the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued under the equity method in this case.
This presentation shows the debt of the company, without considering the immediate and term deposits of Banco Azteca, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. The pro forma balance sheet also does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.
This provides greater clarity regarding the businesses that make up the company and allows financial markets participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for such calculations.
Corresponding with this, debt with cost was Ps.21,635 million as of December 31, 2018, compared to Ps.13,464 million from the previous year.
The growth in the debt balance is derived mainly from the issuance of Certificados Bursátiles for Ps.7,500 million in the second quarter of 2018 for capital investments related to the growth and improvement of the distribution infrastructure and the operations of the company. During 2018, 62 new Elektra stores were opened, and 55 existing stores were remodeled, a new Italika motorcycle assembly line was launched, and investments were made in systems development to optimize the operation of Banco Azteca and Tiendas Elektra.
The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.31,052 million, from Ps.15,574 million from previous year. As a result, the net cash balance excluding the amount of debt with cost as of December 31, 2018, was favorable at Ps.9,417 million, compared to a positive figure of Ps.2,110 million a year ago.
The company's equity increased 20% to Ps.84,572 million; while the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.6 times at the close of the quarter.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of
December
31, 2017
As of
December
31, 2018
Change
|
|
|
Ps.
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash & marketable fin. instr.
|$15,574
|$31,052
|$15,478
|99%
|
|
|Inventories
|$9,225
|$9,375
|$150
|2%
|
|
|Other current assets
|$1,374
|$3,905
|$2,530
|---
|
|
|Financial instruments
|$17,819
|$16,745
|($1,074)
|-6%
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|$26,693
|$32,122
|$5,429
|20%
|
|
|Investment share
|$30,319
|$33,338
|$3,019
|10%
|
|
|Fixed assets
|$5,189
|$7,404
|$2,215
|43%
|
|
|Other assets
|$1,474
|$2,105
|$631
|43%
|
|
Total assets
$107,669
$136,046
$28,377
26%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Short-term debt
|$3,217
|$8,410
|$5,194
|161%
|
|
|Other short-term liabilities
|$18,156
|$18,789
|$633
|3%
|
|
|Long-term debt
|$10,247
|$13,225
|$2,978
|29%
|
|
|Other long-term debt
|$5,834
|$11,050
|$5,216
|89%
|
Total liabilities
$37,452
$51,474
$14,022
37%
Stakeholder´s equity
$70,217
$84,572
$14,355
20%
|
Liabilities and equity
$107,669
$136,046
$28,377
26%
|
|Figures in millions of pesos.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Loan Portfolio and Deposits
Banco Azteca Mexico, Advance America, and Banco Azteca Latin America’s consolidated gross portfolio as of December 31, 2018 grew 4% to Ps.97,579 million, from Ps.93,659 million for the previous year. The consolidated delinquency rate was 4.1% at the end of the period, compared to 4.7% in the previous year.
The gross portfolio of Banco Azteca Mexico grew 5% to Ps.80,346 million, from Ps.76,741 million a year ago.
The delinquency rate for the bank at the end of the quarter was 3.5%, from 4.2% for the previous year. The past-due loan portfolio is reserved 2.5 times, which reflects a past-due portfolio of Ps.2,825 million, in comparison to allowance for credit risks of Ps.7,011 million in the balance sheet, as of December 31, 2018.
The average term of the credit portfolio for principal credit lines —consumer, personal loans, and Tarjeta Azteca— was 63 weeks at the end of the fourth quarter.
Grupo Elektra consolidated deposits were Ps.123,463 million, 13% higher than the Ps.109,373 million a year ago. Deposits of Banco Azteca Mexico were Ps.122,182 million, 13% higher than the Ps.108,654 million a year ago.
As of December 31, 2018, the capitalization index of Banco Azteca Mexico was 18.19%.
Infrastructure
Grupo Elektra currently has 7,269 storefronts, compared to 7,139 units a year ago.
During 2018, 62 new Elektra stores were opened at strategic locations throughout Mexico, with greater exhibition area, which increases the offer of products and services and maximizes customer shopping experiences.
The company has 4,630 storefronts in Mexico, 2,000 in the United States, and 639 in Central and South America. The extensive distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers, granting superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.
Twelve Month Results
Total consolidated revenue in 2018 grew 9% to Ps.103,522 million, from Ps.94,979 million for 2017, boosted by 10% and 7% growth in both financial and commercial businesses, respectively.
EBITDA was Ps.18,150 million, 8% higher than the Ps.16,754 million for the same period a year ago; the EBITDA margin for 2018 was 18%. Operating profit grew 5% to Ps.15,116 million.
The company reported net income of Ps.14,742 million, compared to Ps.15,398 million a year ago. The change mainly results from a lesser appreciation this period in the market value of underlying financial instruments that the company holds, which doesn’t imply cash flow, compared to the prior year
|
|2017
2018
Change
|
|
|
Ps.
%
|
|
Consolidated revenue
|$94,979
$103,522
$8,543
9%
|
|
EBITDA
|$16,754
$18,150
$1,396
8%
|
|
|
|
|
Operating profit
Net result
|$14,429
$15,398
$15,116
$14,742
$687
$(656)
5%
-4%
|
|
Net result per share
|$66.57
$64.80
$(1.77)
-3%
|
|
|
|
|
Figures in millions of pesos
EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.
As of December 31, 2017, Elektra* outstanding shares were 231.3 million and as of December 31, 2018, were 227.5 million.
Company Profile:
Grupo Elektra is Latin America’s leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 7,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Panama and El Salvador.
Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include: TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Advance America (www.advanceamerica.net), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.
Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect TV Azteca and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4Q17
4Q18
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial income
| 15,968
|
|59%
| 17,362
|
|60%
| 1,394
|
|9%
|
|
|
|Commercial income
| 11,119
|
|41%
| 11,685
|
|40%
| 566
|
|5%
|
|
|
Income
27,087
|
100%
29,047
|
100%
| 1,959
|
|7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial cost
| 4,293
|
|16%
|
| 4,054
|
|14%
|
| (239
|)
|-6%
|
|
|
|Commercial cost
| 7,671
|
|28%
|
| 7,861
|
|27%
|
| 190
|
|2%
|
|
|
Costs
11,965
|
44%
|
11,915
|
41%
|
| (49
|)
|0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross income
15,123
|
56%
|
17,131
|
59%
|
| 2,009
|
|13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
10,838
|
40%
12,295
|
42%
|
| 1,457
|
|13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
4,284
|
16%
|
4,836
|
17%
|
| 552
|
|13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
| 626
|
|2%
|
| 847
|
|3%
|
| 221
|
|35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other expense (income), net
| (10
|)
|0%
|
| 21
|
|0%
|
| 32
|
|----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
3,669
|
14%
|
3,968
|
14%
|
| 299
|
|8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Comprehensive financial result:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest income
| 300
|
|1%
|
| 361
|
|1%
|
| 60
|
|20%
|
|
| Interest expense
| (352
|)
|-1%
|
| (610
|)
|-2%
|
| (258
|)
|-73%
|
|
| Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
| 896
|
|3%
|
| 376
|
|1%
|
| (520
|)
|-58%
|
|
| Other financial results, net
| (2,555
|)
|-9%
|
| 4,925
|
|17%
|
| 7,480
|
|----
|
|
|
(1,710
)
-6%
|
5,052
|
17%
|
| 6,762
|
|----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Participation in the net income of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CASA and other associated companies
| (506
|)
|-2%
|
| (22
|)
|0%
|
| 484
|
|----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax
1,453
|
5%
|
8,998
|
31%
|
| 7,545
|
|----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income tax
| (203
|)
|-1%
|
| (2,949
|)
|-10%
|
| (2,746
|)
|----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before discontinued operations
1,250
|
5%
|
6,049
|
21%
|
| 4,799
|
|384%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Result from discontinued operations
| (105
|)
|0%
|
| (60
|)
|0%
|
| 46
|
|43%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Impairment of intangible assets
| (243
|)
|-1%
|
| (76
|)
|0%
|
| 167
|
|----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
902
|
3%
5,913
|
20%
| 5,011
|
|----
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2017
2018
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial income
| 59,366
|
|63%
| 65,533
|
|63%
| 6,167
|
|10%
|
|
|
|Commercial income
| 35,614
|
|37%
| 37,989
|
|37%
| 2,376
|
|7%
|
|
|
Income
94,979
|
100%
103,522
|
100%
| 8,543
|
|9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial cost
| 13,254
|
|14%
|
| 15,021
|
|15%
|
| 1,767
|
|13%
|
|
|
|Commercial cost
| 23,989
|
|25%
|
| 24,762
|
|24%
|
| 773
|
|3%
|
|
|
Costs
37,243
|
39%
|
39,783
|
38%
|
| 2,540
|
|7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross income
57,737
|
61%
|
63,739
|
62%
|
| 6,003
|
|10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales, administration and promotion expenses
40,982
|
43%
|
45,589
|
44%
|
| 4,607
|
|11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
16,754
|
18%
|
18,150
|
18%
|
| 1,396
|
|8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Depreciation and amortization
| 2,270
|
|2%
|
| 3,023
|
|3%
|
| 754
|
|33%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other expense, net
| 56
|
|0%
|
| 11
|
|0%
|
| (44
|)
|-80%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
14,429
|
15%
|
15,116
|
15%
|
| 687
|
|5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Comprehensive financial result:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest income
| 731
|
|1%
|
| 876
|
|1%
|
| 145
|
|20%
|
|
| Interest expense
| (1,493
|)
|-2%
|
| (2,023
|)
|-2%
|
| (530
|)
|-35%
|
|
| Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
| (317
|)
|0%
|
| (76
|)
|0%
|
| 242
|
|76%
|
|
| Other financial results, net
| 9,297
|
|10%
|
| 7,770
|
|8%
|
| (1,527
|)
|-16%
|
|
|
8,217
|
9%
|
6,547
|
6%
|
| (1,670
|)
|-20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Participation in the net income of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|CASA and other associated companies
| (526
|)
|-1%
|
| (188
|)
|0%
|
| 338
|
|64%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax
22,119
|
23%
|
21,474
|
21%
|
| (645
|)
|-3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income tax
| (6,161
|)
|-6%
|
| (6,591
|)
|-6%
|
| (429
|)
|-7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before discontinued operations
15,958
|
17%
|
14,884
|
14%
|
| (1,074
|)
|-7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Result from discontinued operations
| (309
|)
|0%
|
| (65
|)
|0%
|
| 244
|
|79%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Impairment of intangible assets
| (251
|)
|0%
|
| (76
|)
|0%
|
| 175
|
|70%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated net income
15,398
|
16%
14,742
|
14%
| (656
|)
|-4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
|
MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
Business
Financial
Business
Grupo
Elektra
Commercial
Business
Financial
Business
Grupo
Elektra
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
At December 31, 2017
At December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
| 4,174
| 21,433
| 25,607
|
| 8,407
| 17,776
| 26,183
|
| 577
|
|2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Marketable financial instruments
| 11,400
| 44,282
| 55,682
|
| 22,645
| 56,382
| 79,027
|
| 23,345
|
|42%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Performing loan portfolio
| -
| 61,734
| 61,734
|
| -
| 63,229
| 63,229
|
| 1,495
|
|2%
|
|Total past-due loans
| -
| 4,133
| 4,133
|
| -
| 3,694
| 3,694
|
| (439
|)
|-11%
|
|Gross loan portfolio
| -
| 65,867
| 65,867
|
| -
| 66,923
| 66,923
|
| 1,056
|
|2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for credit risks
| -
| 8,250
| 8,250
|
| -
| 8,025
| 8,025
|
| (225
|)
|-3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loan portfolio, net
| -
| 57,617
| 57,617
|
| -
| 58,898
| 58,898
|
| 1,281
|
|2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Inventories
| 9,257
| -
| 9,257
|
| 9,375
| -
| 9,375
|
| 118
|
|1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other current assets
| 7,523
| 9,657
| 17,180
|
| 20,462
| 10,240
| 30,703
|
| 13,523
|
|79%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
32,354
132,988
165,342
|
60,890
143,296
204,186
|
| 38,844
|
|23%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial instruments
| 17,819
| 324
| 18,144
|
| 16,745
| 282
| 17,027
|
| (1,117
|)
|-6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Performing loan portfolio
| -
| 27,513
| 27,513
|
| -
| 30,397
| 30,397
|
| 2,884
|
|10%
|
|Total past-due loans
| -
| 279
| 279
|
| -
| 259
| 259
|
| (20
|)
|-7%
|
|Gross loan portfolio
| -
| 27,792
| 27,792
|
| -
| 30,656
| 30,656
|
| 2,864
|
|10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Allowance for credit risks
| -
| 734
| 734
|
| -
| 760
| 760
|
| 26
|
|4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loan portfolio
| -
| 27,058
| 27,058
|
| -
| 29,896
| 29,896
|
| 2,838
|
|10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other non-current assets
| 5,099
| 656
| 5,755
|
| 2,836
| 188
| 3,023
|
| (2,732
|)
|-47%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Investment in shares
| 2,125
| -
| 2,125
|
| 1,933
| -
| 1,933
|
| (192
|)
|-9%
|
|Property, furniture, equipment and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| investment in stores, net
| 5,258
| 3,165
| 8,423
|
| 7,404
| 4,918
| 12,323
|
| 3,900
|
|46%
|
|Intangible assets
| 661
| 6,700
| 7,361
|
| 633
| 6,694
| 7,327
|
| (34
|)
|0%
|
|Other assets
| 813
| 385
| 1,198
|
| 1,472
| 301
| 1,773
|
| 575
|
|48%
|
TOTAL ASSETS
64,130
171,277
235,407
|
91,913
185,575
277,489
|
| 42,082
|
|18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Demand and term deposits
| -
| 109,373
| 109,373
|
| -
| 123,463
| 123,463
|
| 14,090
|
|13%
|
|Creditors from repurchase agreements
| -
| 7,122
| 7,122
|
| -
| 6,237
| 6,237
|
| (885
|)
|-12%
|
|Short-term debt
| 3,217
| 534
| 3,751
|
| 8,410
| 63
| 8,473
|
| 4,722
|
|126%
|
Short-term liabilities with cost
| 3,217
| 117,029
| 120,246
|
| 8,410
| 129,763
| 138,174
|
| 17,928
|
|15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Suppliers and other short-term liabilities
| 15,382
| 9,562
| 24,944
|
| 15,589
| 10,204
| 25,793
|
| 849
|
|3%
|
Short-term liabilities without cost
| 15,382
| 9,562
| 24,944
|
| 15,589
| 10,204
| 25,793
|
| 849
|
|3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total short-term liabilities
18,598
126,591
145,190
|
23,999
139,967
163,966
|
| 18,776
|
|13%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Long-term debt
| 9,659
| 1,105
| 10,765
|
| 12,478
| 2,586
| 15,065
|
| 4,300
|
|40%
|
Long-term liabilities with cost
| 9,659
| 1,105
| 10,765
|
| 12,478
| 2,586
| 15,065
|
| 4,300
|
|40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities without cost
| 5,827
| 3,408
| 9,235
|
| 11,049
| 2,836
| 13,886
|
| 4,650
|
|50%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
15,487
4,513
20,000
|
23,528
5,423
28,950
|
| 8,950
|
|45%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
34,085
131,105
165,190
|
47,527
145,390
192,917
|
| 27,727
|
|17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
30,045
40,172
70,217
|
44,387
40,185
84,572
|
| 14,355
|
|20%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES + EQUITY
64,130
171,277
235,407
|
91,913
185,575
277,489
|
| 42,082
|
|18%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INFRASTRUCTURE
|
|
|
|
|
4Q17
4Q18
Change
|
|
|
|
Points of sale in Mexico
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Elektra
| 1,051
|15%
|
| 1,113
|15%
|
| 62
|
|6%
|
|Salinas y Rocha
| 47
|1%
|
| 44
|1%
|
| (3
|)
|-6%
|
|Banco Azteca
| 1,282
|18%
|
| 1,304
|18%
|
| 22
|
|2%
|
|Freestanding branches
| 2,060
|29%
|
| 2,169
|30%
|
| 109
|
|5%
|
Total
4,440
62%
|
4,630
64%
|
| 190
|
|4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Points of sale in Central and South America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Elektra
| 165
|2%
|
| 171
|2%
|
| 6
|
|4%
|
|Banco Azteca
| 165
|2%
|
| 171
|2%
|
| 6
|
|4%
|
|Freestanding branches
| 321
|4%
|
| 297
|4%
|
| (24
|)
|-7%
|
Total
651
9%
|
639
9%
|
| (12
|)
|-2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Points of sale in North America
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Advance America
| 2,048
|29%
|
| 2,000
|28%
|
| (48
|)
|-2%
|
Total
2,048
29%
|
2,000
28%
|
| (48
|)
|-2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
7,139
100%
|
7,269
100%
|
| 130
|
|2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Floor space (m²)
1,592
100%
|
1,703
100%
|
| 110
|
|7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Employees
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mexico
| 57,445
|80%
|
| 67,567
|82%
|
| 10,122
|
|18%
|
|Central and South America
| 8,928
|12%
|
| 9,416
|11%
|
| 488
|
|5%
|
|North America
| 5,714
|8%
|
| 5,685
|7%
|
| (29
|)
|-1%
|
Total employees
72,087
100%
|
82,668
100%
|
| 10,581
|
|15%
