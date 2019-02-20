20/02/2019 00:01:00

Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile technology research and development company, today announced that LG Electronics has extended its license to use Hillcrest Labs’ Freespace® MotionEngine™ software in its Smart TVs for an additional three years.

Hillcrest’s Freespace MotionEngine is a pioneering software that enables the point-and-click and motion control features of the LG Magic Remote, which comes with LG’s OLED, Super UHD and UHD 4K Smart TV product lines. LG began licensing Hillcrest’s technology in 2010 and has since shipped tens of millions of TVs that work with Hillcrest’s motion control technology. This latest agreement extends LG’s license through the end of 2021.

“LG’s continued use of Hillcrest’s Freespace software underscores the value of the technology, and its ability to enhance and expand the user experience with Smart TVs,” said Chad Lucien, President, Hillcrest Labs. “We’re very proud that such an important part of LG’s TV experience is anchored in Hillcrest’s innovation.”

About Hillcrest Labs

Hillcrest Laboratories, Inc., a subsidiary of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), is a leading global supplier of software, components and intellectual property to enable the intelligent use of sensors in consumer electronics, robotics and IoT devices. For more than 15 years, Hillcrest has delivered innovative solutions that combine sensors and sensor fusion technology to power a wide variety of consumer electronics, as well as commercial and industrial products. Hillcrest’s advanced sensor fusion technology transforms human and machine movement into high-quality, application-ready information that enables developers and manufacturers to create everyday products that work with precision. Today, Hillcrest’s proven MotionEngine™ sensor fusion software is used in a wide variety of applications, including robotics, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), 3D audio, and handheld motion controllers.

About InterDigital

®

InterDigital develops mobile technologies that are at the core of devices, networks, and services worldwide. We solve many of the industry's most critical and complex technical challenges, inventing solutions for more efficient broadband networks and a richer multimedia experience years ahead of market deployment. InterDigital has licenses and strategic relationships with many of the world's leading wireless companies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on NASDAQ and is included in the S&P MidCap 400® index.

InterDigital is a registered trademark of InterDigital, Inc.

For more information, visit: www.interdigital.com.

InterDigital Contact:

Patrick Van de Wille

Email: patrick.vandewille@interdigital.com

+1 (858) 210-4814

 



