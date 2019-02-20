20/02/2019 13:55:11

HyperSolar’s Versatile Device Design Used to Make Valuable Chemicals along with Hydrogen from Salt Water

SANTA BARBARA, CA , Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperSolar, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced that its Generation 1 device design can be extended for production of hydrogen, chlorine and sodium hydroxide using waste brine and/or sea water in replacement of clean water.

HyperSolar’s development team working with the University of Iowa Chemical Engineering Department demonstrated a successful production of hydrogen along with sodium hydroxide and chlorine as byproducts from simulated sea water. The process uses HyperSolar’s proprietary Gen 1 design and coating technology with the modification being an alternative catalyst to produce chlorine instead of oxygen from the anode side. This demonstration corroborates further extension of the versatility of HyperSolar’s device design.

With production of valuable chemicals alongside hydrogen, the cost of green hydrogen for transportation can be lowered. This is consistent with findings from a recent article published in Environmental Science and Technology by a group from MIT demonstrating a modeled chlor-alkali electrolysis process that produces valuable chemicals such as sodium hydroxide and chlorine from desalination waste brines. Reuse of the waste brines to produce useful and valuable chemicals can be a sustainable solution to a greener environment and also an approach to offset costs and add additional revenue streams.

HyperSolar’s GEN 1 device employing chlor-alkali electrolysis to produce hydrogen as product and chlorine and sodium hydroxide as byproducts from salt water offers great potential for more economical production of hydrogen while providing greener solutions to treat waste brines.

About HyperSolar, Inc.

HyperSolar is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, to produce environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.  To learn more about HyperSolar, please visit our website at www.hypersolar.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: our ability to successfully negotiate agreements with suppliers and manufacturers of its hydrogen generation panels, our ability to procure project financing, our ability to retain the service of a qualified engineering firm to design and build a pilot plant, our ability to secure an agreement to with a partner with us for the pilot plant, the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Press Contact:

Info@hypersolar.com

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
17 Feb
VWS
  Jeg har nu haft lidt tid til at læse det seneste årsregnskab fra Vestas. Jeg har forsøgt at opsumm..
61
13 Feb
VELO
Her er nogle spørgsmål som jeg ønsker besvaret. Håber i andre vil bidrage med flere spørgsmål som JP..
24
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg kan se på FB-gruppen at er der en diskussion omkring præparatet fra Hansa Medical det evt. ramme..
19
19 Feb
FING-B
Så lukkede FPC over den gamle modstand i dag i 19,55 modstanden var 19,47 og næste stop er nu 21,786..
18
15 Feb
VELO
Jeg har solgt mine Veloxis-aktier, for der er nogle mekanismer i stigningerne i både Chemometec og i..
18
18 Feb
VWS
VESTAS LEADS BREAK-AWAY GROUP OF ONSHORE TURBINE MAKERS (fra 16% til 22% af det totale marked for la..
17
18 Feb
PNDORA
Det er netop kommet frem, at tyske BAFIN, svarende til Finanstilsynet i Dk., har forbudt short posit..
17
19 Feb
VELO
Til dem af jer der ikke er med i FB gruppen: Canada havde, sammen med US, lukket i går. Teorien er, ..
15
18 Feb
CHEMM
Puha, ja hvad venter vi nu på,…… vi trofaste og frelste Chemo aktionærer, Noten, den romantiske og ..
15
13 Feb
I:DAX
Kære næstbedste venner!   Jeg havde egentlig planer om at skåne jer for flere udfordringer fra min s..
15

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
CryptoBlockCon Announces Full Slate of 2019 Events Designed to Connect Blockchain Experts
2
Hillcrest Labs and LG Renew License for Smart TV Technology
3
Exantas Capital Corp. to Report Operating Results for Fourth Quarter 2018
4
ACETO Announces Proposed Sale of its Chemicals Business Assets to New Mountain Capital for $338 million
5
The Madison Square Garden Company Announces Iliza Shlesinger Has Been Added to the All-Star Lineup of Garden of Laughs, Presented by Delta Air Lines

Latest news

14:08
Ovid Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $30 Million of Securities in Concurrent Public Offerings of Common and Preferred Stock
14:05
Protect Your Deck From Moisture With Trex® RainEscape® and Trex® Protect™
14:03
Portfolio Update
14:02
Onapsis Builds Global ERP Security Partner Ecosystem with Appointment of Darren Gaeta as VP of Worldwide Alliances
14:01
STMicroelectronics Launches STM32MP1 Microprocessor Series with Linux Distribution to Speed IoT and Smart Industry Innovation
13:55
HyperSolar’s Versatile Device Design Used to Make Valuable Chemicals along with Hydrogen from Salt Water
13:49
LISTING OF MINI FUTURES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC
13:49
Nightfood CEO Sean Folkson Interviewed on FOX Business Mornings With Maria, Discusses Ice Cream Category Disruption and Nightfood Ice Cream; Quarterly Investor Call Scheduled
13:48
LISTING OF LEVERAGE CERTIFICATES ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
20 February 2019 14:24:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-02-20 15:24:16 - 2019-02-20 14:24:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY