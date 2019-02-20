HyperSolar’s Versatile Device Design Used to Make Valuable Chemicals along with Hydrogen from Salt Water

SANTA BARBARA, CA , Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperSolar, Inc. (OTC:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today announced that its Generation 1 device design can be extended for production of hydrogen, chlorine and sodium hydroxide using waste brine and/or sea water in replacement of clean water.

HyperSolar’s development team working with the University of Iowa Chemical Engineering Department demonstrated a successful production of hydrogen along with sodium hydroxide and chlorine as byproducts from simulated sea water. The process uses HyperSolar’s proprietary Gen 1 design and coating technology with the modification being an alternative catalyst to produce chlorine instead of oxygen from the anode side. This demonstration corroborates further extension of the versatility of HyperSolar’s device design.

With production of valuable chemicals alongside hydrogen, the cost of green hydrogen for transportation can be lowered. This is consistent with findings from a recent article published in Environmental Science and Technology by a group from MIT demonstrating a modeled chlor-alkali electrolysis process that produces valuable chemicals such as sodium hydroxide and chlorine from desalination waste brines. Reuse of the waste brines to produce useful and valuable chemicals can be a sustainable solution to a greener environment and also an approach to offset costs and add additional revenue streams.

HyperSolar’s GEN 1 device employing chlor-alkali electrolysis to produce hydrogen as product and chlorine and sodium hydroxide as byproducts from salt water offers great potential for more economical production of hydrogen while providing greener solutions to treat waste brines.

HyperSolar is developing a breakthrough, low-cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, to produce environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about HyperSolar, please visit our website at www.hypersolar.com .

