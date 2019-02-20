20/02/2019 09:00:00

Juniper Networks Collaborates with Telefónica Spain to Support the Advent of 5G, IoT, and Online Services

LONDON and MADRID, Spain, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks, an industry leader in automated, scalable and secure networks, and Telefónica, a leading global service provider, today announced the next iteration of the Telefónica Spain Fusión Network project to meet the growing demands for connectivity across the region for the next three years.

Telefónica designed the Fusión Network to transform the customer experience for mobile, residential and business services across Spain. Since its inception in 2015, across the edge and core of the network, the demand for its services has exceeded expectations, which anticipated a 250 percent increase between 2015 and 2019. This, combined with emerging network connectivity developments, including the likes of 5G and IoT, streaming personal and professional content and the ongoing adoption of cloud services, Telefónica Spain is evolving its network further to meet demand for high performance connectivity in its mobile core, as well as provide high-speed links directly into many of the major global content provider platforms and cloud services.

News highlights:

To accomplish this evolution of its Fusión Network, Telefónica Spain will invest in a range of Juniper solutions, including:

  • Juniper’s MX 10K Series - providing a dedicated network for content providers – as well as upgrading existing MX series chassis with MPC10E and MPC11E powered by Juniper’s Penta Silicon - for the growth of the existing Fusión Network - both delivering higher 100GbE density and supporting the evolution to 400GbE interfaces.

  • A three-year support agreement, leveraging Juniper’s expertise via its Professional Services division for installation and maintenance, as well as remote support through a combination of JTAC and Telefónica’s own on-premises proactive support.

This deployment will provide a host of benefits, including:

  • Significantly increase network capacity in order to meet existing and future demand.

  • The ability to further simplify and modernize the network to offer advanced services that greatly enhance the customer experience.

  • Integration of new, high-level connectivity lines directly into major service providers, including global content streaming services, cloud providers and Software-as-a-Service platforms.

  • An automation-ready technology platform, to cope with Telefónica’s plan for digitalization for even faster provisioning and support, thereby reducing time-to-service activation and enabling simpler overall operation and maintenance.

Supporting Quotes

“As Telefónica Spain continues to look to the future, we recognize the need for an increasingly scalable, streamlined and highly automated network that can enable rapid service delivery and tailored customer experiences at a competitive price. This partnership with Juniper is a further step in Telefónica’s technological transformation strategy.”

  - Joaquin Mata, chief technology officer, Telefónica Spain

“The success of Telefónica’s Fusión Network speaks for itself and we are proud to have been involved from the beginning and through each stage of its evolution. Beyond providing future-proof innovative technology, Juniper is committed to helping Telefónica accomplish its strategic objectives, while simultaneously eradicating complexity and providing support and professional services throughout the different phases of the deployment and operation of its expanding network.”

  - Bikash Koley, chief technology officer, Juniper Networks

  Juniper 1on1 app: Keep up with all things Juniper from your smartphone. Download the app from iTunes and Google Play store today.

    • About Juniper Networks

    Juniper Networks simplifies the complexities of networking with products, solutions and services in the cloud era to transform the way we connect, work and live. We remove the traditional constraints of networking to enable our customers and partners to deliver automated, scalable and secure networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks (www.juniper.net) or connect with Juniper on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

    Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo and Junos are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

    About Telefónica

    Telefónica is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world by market capitalization and number of customers with a comprehensive offering and quality of connectivity that is delivered over world class fixed, mobile and broadband networks. As a growing company it prides itself on providing a differential experience based both on its corporate values and a public position that defends customer interests. The company has a significant presence in 17 countries and over 356 million accesses around the world. Telefónica has a strong presence in Spain, Europe and Latin America, where the company focuses an important part of its growth strategy. Telefónica is a 100% listed company and its shares are traded on the Spanish Stock Market and on those in London, New York, Lima, and Buenos Aires.

