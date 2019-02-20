20/02/2019 20:55:17

Lamar Advertising to appear at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq:  LAMR) today announced that Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising Company, is scheduled to participate in a question-and-answer session at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, CA on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 12:55 p.m. (PT).

The question-and-answer session will be carried live via audio webcast at the Company’s website, www.lamar.com, and will be archived for 30 days. 

General Information

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,200 displays.

Company Contact:      Buster Kantrow

                                   Director of Investor Relations

                                   (225) 926-1000

                                   bkantrow@lamar.com

