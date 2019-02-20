Medical Marijuana Dispensary Strive Life North Dakota Enters Supply Agreement With Pure Dakota Manufacturing

GRAND FORKS, North Dakota, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC: INLB) (Item 9 Labs or the Company), a leading developer and manufacturer of innovative cannabis products and proprietary delivery platforms, today announced that medical marijuana dispensary Strive Life North Dakota, a partner following the Company’s Strive Life business model and brand, has entered into a letter of intent agreement with Pure Dakota, LLC, a premier supplier and manufacturer of usable marijuana.

The agreement is the first-of-its-kind in the state and will assure a steady, consistent supply of much anticipated marijuana medication as soon as Strive Life North Dakota opens its doors.

For information visit StriveWellnessofNorthDakota.com.

The operation of Strive Life North Dakota follows the Strive Life business model, which implements the best medical marijuana practices from across the United States and globally. The dispensary model features thoughtfully designed environments for an elevated patient experience.

“We look forward to having Pure Dakota as one of our main inventory suppliers,” stated Sara Gullickson, CEO of Item 9 Labs.

Strive Life North Dakota was approved for a dispensary registration certificate in November 2018, one of only eight awarded certificates in the state. The operation is expected to launch in April-May 2019 and will offer a diverse inventory of patient-focused products.

“We have the utmost respect for Pure Dakota. Together, as trusted providers we will advance the wellness of patients,” commented Strive Life North Dakota Founder Jonathan O’Keefe.

Pure Dakota operates a 20,000 square-foot facility and houses 1,000 marijuana plants, the maximum under state law. It is one of two licensed manufacturers in North Dakota.

In addition to the Strive Life brand, Item 9 Labs is an industry leader in the development and manufacturing of innovative marijuana products and proprietary delivery platforms. Item 9 Labs will be operating as licensed dispensaries, cultivation, and manufacturing facilities in a projected ten U.S. markets by the end of 2019.

For information visit Item9LabsCorp.com.

About Item 9 Labs Corp.:

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTC: INLB) creates comfortable cannabis health solutions for the modern consumer by developing innovative products and proprietary delivery platforms. The Company is focused on the development of technology and products that administer high-quality medical marijuana through a novel intra-nasal delivery system to deliver significant health benefits. The Company is headquartered in Southern Arizona where it owns and operates 50 acres, one of the largest properties in the U.S. zoned to grow and cultivate the medical marijuana flower. Item 9 has a proven track record of providing consumers with high-quality medical marijuana flower and products focused on organic, cost-effective solutions for whole body health. By combining high-quality, medical-grade product with the Company’s proprietary nasal mucus-membrane delivery system, Item 9 plans to produce the industry’s first market medicated nasal delivery device that administers specific cannabinoid dosing to meet the growing demand of today’s modern cannabis consumer. For more information, visit us online at www.Item9labscorp.com and www.Item9labs.com .

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks and effects of legal and administrative proceedings and governmental regulation, especially in a foreign country, future financial and operational results, competition, general economic conditions, proposed transactions that are not legally binding obligations of the company and the ability to manage and continue growth. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those indicated. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include the introduction of new technology, market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents we file from time to time with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

