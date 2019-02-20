20/02/2019 20:00:00

Mercury Marine sees record number of engines on display at the 2019 Miami International Boat Show

FOND DU LAC, Wisc. , Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coming off a very successful showing in Ft. Lauderdale back in November, Mercury Marine has once again seen its saltwater presence grow with a record-setting presence at the 2019 Miami International Boat Show.  Mercury, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), saw its presence in Miami increase by almost 200 outboard engines at the show or an increase of 7 percent from 2018.  In addition, Mercury recorded more outboard engines on display in Miami than any other outboard manufacturer. 

This news comes in the wake of the 2018 Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show where Mercury had more outboard engines on display throughout the entire show than any other engine manufacturer. 

“We are pleased with our presence at the Miami Boat Show, one of the world’s marque marine events,” said John Pfeifer, Mercury Marine president.  “Our new V6 and V8 engines, as well as the newly released 400hp Verado were all well represented.  These are all propulsion products developed in-line with consumer expectations in saltwater markets.”

In 2019, Mercury Marine launched the 400hp Verado outboard engine, the company’s largest mainline outboard engine and the perfect complement to the widely popular 350hp Verado.  Weighing just 668 pounds, same as the 350hp Verado, the 400hp Verado is also the lightest outboard in the 400-plus HP category by nearly 300 pounds.  The new 400hp Verado maximizes noise and vibration dampening with a 5.44-inch-diameter gearcase with a 1.75-to-1 gear ratio.

In addition to the 400hp Verado, Mercury also launched the 1100hp sterndrive racing competition engine and showcased the 5hp propane outboard as well as the new V8 outboard line for the first-time in Miami.

“I talked to boat builders and dealers during the show who marveled at Mercury’s growth, and that was fantastic to hear,” said Randy Caruana, Mercury Marine vice president of the Americas and Asia Pacific. “These are builders who wouldn’t have considered powering their boats with Mercury five years ago, and now they are turning into key partners of ours.”

Mercury continues to take advantage of new or expanded relationships with key boat builders, including the showcase of two different six-engine applications in Miami.  Both Cigarette and Scout displayed a center console boat powered by six Mercury outboards – an industry first.

About Mercury Marine

Headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wis., Mercury Marine is the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. A $3 billion division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), Mercury provides engines, boats, services and parts for recreational, commercial and government marine applications, empowering boaters with products that are easy to use, extremely reliable and backed by the most dedicated customer support in the world. Mercury’s industry-leading brand portfolio includes Mercury outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; MotorGuide trolling motors; Mercury propellers; Mercury inflatable boats; Mercury SmartCraft electronics; Attwood marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea marine parts distribution; and Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils. More information is available at mercurymarine.com.

Mercury Press Contact:

Lee Gordon

Director of Public Relations

Lee.gordon@mercmarine.com

920-924-1808

