MERGER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of Maxwell Technologies, Inc. - MXWL

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (“Maxwell” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MXWL) on behalf of the Company’s shareholders. 

On February 4, 2019, Maxwell announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”).  According to the announcement, each share of Maxwell common stock will be exchanged for a fractional share of Tesla common stock, in a transaction that values Maxwell’s shares at $4.75 per share.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Maxwell stockholders (i) are expected to receive adequate consideration for their shares and (ii) have received all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Maxwell stockholders who purchased their shares prior to February 4, 2019 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (888) 715 – 1740, or via https://kaskelalaw.com/case/maxwell/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to this transaction.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation.  For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

