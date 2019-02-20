20/02/2019 09:39:00

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2019

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2019

PR Newswire

London, February 20

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC

20 February 2019

Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2019

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2019 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.

- ENDS

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 008 4913

